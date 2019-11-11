{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Veterans 2019
AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World

A Salute to our Bandon Veterans

Thank you for your service!

Front row from left:

Howard Hoffer, Navy, 1966-68

John Vincent, Air Force, 1953-58

Charles Morey, Navy, 1956-62

Bill Russell, Air Force, 1956-77

Wallace Buerer, Navy, 1960-68

Don O'Neill, U.S. Air Corps, 1943-45 WWII

Royce Kelley, Navy, 1960-82

Carmen DeFranco, 1954-58

Daniel Andor, Army, 1969-79

Bob Graville, Navy, 1964-68

Wayne Barber, Army, 1950-54

Edwin Parkes, Navy, 1951-54

Hardy Christensen, Army, 1952-53

Row 2, from left:

Robert Dahl, Army, 1970-72

Robert G. Wilson, Army 1950-52

Randy Texley, Army, 1970-71

Sonny Querry Marine Corps, 1968-70

Jerry Hettenbach, Air Force, 1963-86

Richard Alexander, Air Force, 1955-77

Joe Addair, Air Force, 1963-87

Amanda Carlton, Navy, 1995-2005

John Drew, Air Force, 1951-55

Stephen Beauton, Marine Corps, 1965-68

Col. Jonathon Park M.D., Army National Guard, 1993-present 

Joe McKinley Moore, Navy 1973-2003

Row 3, from left:

David Allen, Navy, 1963-1965

Larry Langenberg, Army, 1994-2014

Paul Vasterling, Coast Guard, 1946-1953

Bill Fitch, Army, 1966-70

Ralph Haak, Army, 1966-68

Henry Schlyper, Marine Corps, 1964-70

Gary Sands, Army, 1971-95

Nan Sands, Air Force, 1976-82

Mike Hahn, Air Force, 1965-87

Bill Smith, Air Force, 1967-71

Adam Wehner, Coast Guard, 2000-05

Loyd Fellows, Army, 1968-73

Tom Mallory, Army, 1970-72

Row 4, from left: 

Deb Earls, Navy, 1975-79

Jerry Earls, Air Force, 1969-76

Ed Norton, Navy, 1965-88

Wes Feeler Sr., Navy, 1953-73

Jim Perry, Army, 1961-64

Don Starbuck, Air Force, 1969-71

Ken Clausen, Navy, 1966-70

Mike Dobney, Air Force 1968-69

Bob Thrush, Marine Corps, 1966-67

Row 4, from left:

Donald Hotz, Air Force, 1967-71

Bill Gombeski, Army, 1974-82

Bill Ellis, Army, 1955-57

Joanne Ellis, WAC

Juana Bell, Marine Corps, 1983-86, Army, 1986-89

Bill Humphries, Army, 1966-68

Bill Bush, Army, 1963-66

Wayne Strong, Army, 1975-78

Roger Straus, Army, 1968-71

Jim Reilly, Army, 1953-56

Bill Phillips, Air Force, 1958-64

Warner (Max) Pollin, Air Force, 1971-91

Joseph Bain, Navy, 1964-58

Veterans not pictured:

Scott Albertson, Air Force, 2004-present

Erin Albertson-Neuman, Air Force, 1999-2005

Monica Alexander, Coast Guard, 1991-2007

Jens Anderson, Coast Guard, 1954-68

Michael Archer, Navy

Conrad Baggett

Thomas J. Bailey, Navy, 1954-58

Thomas J. Bailey Jr., Navy, 1977-80

Jim Bardin, Army

Peter Bauer, Air Force, 1965-73

Jody Doolittle-Baugh, Air Force, Army, 1976-86

Stephen Beauton, Marine Corps, 1965-68

Ron Bement, Marines

Reese Bender, Marine Corps, 1959-63

John L. Berge, Army, 1951-53

Mark Bergmann, 1971-78

Robert Braddy, Coast Guard, 1957-61

Donald Blackburn, Vietnam

Lanny Boston, Army Guard, 1966-75

Kristy Bowman, Navy, 1964-65

Jessica Markham-Brink, Navy, 1988-92

Thomas Brown, Army, 1969-72

Keith Buckingham, Army, 1968-70

David Burns, World War II

Jim Cawdrey, Army, 1961-69

Delores Christensen, WAC, 1963-65

Norman Christensen, Army, 1954-56

Wayne Christensen, Coast Guard, 1972-76

Don Christiansen, Navy, 1953-54

Rod Cink, Navy, 1969-73

David Colbert, Navy, World War II

Abraham Conklin, Navy

Frank Conn, Vietnam

Kenneth Converse, Army

Kevin Converse, Army

Brian Converse, Army

Michael Converse, Army

Will Crenshaw, Marine Corps, 1950-58

Charlie Crew, Army, 1942-45

Bill Cummings, Army, 1961-64

Charles Cummings, Army, 1951-53

Jim Curran, Navy, 1943-45

Anna (Penny) Dahl, USNR-WAVES, 1944-46

Edward Dahl, Air Force, 1942-72

Gail Dahl, Air Force, 1973-93

Neil Dahlke, Army 82nd Airborne

George M. Davis, Air Force, 1956-60

Claude De Os, Merchant Marines

Jack De Os, Merchant Marines

Jasper De Os, Army, World War II

Michael Milner Diepenbroek, Marine Corps, 2009-13

Arthur Dobney, Air Force 1967-89

Gregory Doll, Navy, 1965-68

Clayton Duval, Navy, 1945-47

Chuck Duval, Navy, 1968-73

Gary Edmiston, Air Force, 1976-96

Steven Eggert, Air Force, 2001-06, USAF Reserves, 2013-present

Robert Eldridge, Navy

Lowell Eneix, Air Force, Army, 1958-72

Larry Evans, Navy, 1964-68

Norman Evans, Navy, 1942-46

Wesley Feeler Jr., Navy, 1975-80

Beryl Finder, Army 1992-95

Gene Fitch, Air Force, 1962-70

Henry Fuller, Navy 1952-55

Tyler Gagnon, Air Force

Jay Gardner, Marine Corps, 1955-58

George Gasper, U.S. Army, 1966-68

Daniel Giles, Navy, 1996-2016

Donald Goddard Sr., Army, 1942-45

Don Goddard Jr.

Tom Goss, Marine Corps., 1966-70

Ed G'bur Navy, 1967-71

Darwin Guye, Army, 1962-65

Jack Haga, Army, 1974-92, Army Reserves, 2008-present

Kurt Haga, Army Airborne, 2008-present

Tabby Haga, Army Women's Army Corps, 1976-78

Kenneth Hall, Marine Corps, 1966-68

H. Elton Harris, Army, 1953-56

Jonathan Hawkins

Paul Hay, Navy, 1988-95

Wesley Heinrich, Navy

Mike Hennick Sr., Army, 1969-70

Ed Hester, Navy

Dan Hester, Army, 1966-68

David Hickox, Army Ranger Airborne, 2010-present

Harvey Hiley, Navy, 1944-46

Richard Hinojosa, Air Force, 1969-75

Ryan Hollenbeck, Army, 2007-10

Lise Ewald Hull, Navy, 1984-93

Marvin Hull, Navy, 1970-93

Clyde Huffman, Air Force, 1956-60

Oliver Lightcap, Air Force, 1954-58

R.W. "Spike" Humphrey, Army, 1951-53

David Hunt, Navy, Vietnam

George Hunt, Army, Vietnam

Brinn Jackson, Air Force, 2001-present

Norbert Johnson, Air Force, 1971-74, ANG, 1974-77

Olen Johnson, Army, 1945-47

Ramon Jose Jasso, Navy, 1976-80

Larry K., U.S. Navy, 1965-66

Rodney Junge, Navy, 1941-45 

Mike Kanne, Air Force, 1974-78

Paul R. Kent, Air Force, 1951-59

Ron Killough, Navy, 1957-63

Larry Knight, Navy, 1965-86

Chuck Knox, Navy, 1966-70

William Kudo, Navy, 1967-68

Anne Jelinek, Navy, 2000-08

Joshua Landan, Army 1982-86

Jim Lawson, Air Force, 1958-72

Al Layne, Army, 1965-67

Phil Lehosit

Cindy Lesner, Navy HTCS, 1980-2006

James LongSpinner, Army 1966-87

Raymond G. Manning, Vietnam

Steven P. Martin, Marine Corps, Retired, 1975-95

George Martinez, Air Force Reserves, 1954-62

Tom McCullough, Army, 1945-49

Geary McGowen, Navy, 1971-75

John McKinley, Army, 1967-69

Daniel McLeod, Army, 1967-68

Rich McNeil, Navy, 1971-77

Bill McNeil, Coast Guard, 1968-70

Robert Merrell, Army, 1967-69

Mike Metzker, Army 1968-71;

Gary L. Minor, Navy, 1964-71

Larry Moore, Army, 1960-62

Joel Moses, Army, 1968-1971

Paul Mounts, Air Force, 1954-58, USAF Reserves, 1958-62

Jack Mullen, Marine Corps, 1953-56

George Neason, Army, 1966-68 and 1982-2002

Kenneth Alfred Nelson, Air Force, 2001-present

Nathaniel Ulysses Nelson, Air Force, 2006-present

Steve Nielsen, Navy, 1966-68

Lowell "Gene" Norvell, Navy, 1944-46

Tom Orsi, Navy, 1969-1972

Edwin Parkes, Navy 1951-55

James Perry, Army, 1961-64

Mick Peters, Army, 1966-72

Mandy Peters, Coast Guard 2002-06

James Pitblado, Army Infantry, 1966-69

Clarence Pitts, Air Force, 1959-79

Jace Pouncey

Steve Pounder, Marine Corps, 1969-72

David Lee Pratt, Army Infantry, 1963-65

Sierra Provart, Coast Guard, 2010-17​

Frank Quinn

Ned Reed, Coast Guard, 1961-68

Pat Reed, Navy, 1968-72

Robert Reed, Army, 1959-62

Gary Remy, Navy, 1985-89

Dennis A. Rentz, Army, 1968-72

Craig Rice, Army, 1968-70

David (Pete) Richert Jr., USMC, 1983-89

Arthur Roberson, Army, 1966-68

David Roberts, Marine Corps

Nathan M. Robinson, Marine Corps, 1983-91

David Rogovoy, Air Force, 1967-71

Earl Root Jr. Navy, 1952-58

Larry Richey, Air Force, Vietnam, 1964-68

Don Rubin, Navy, 1946-56

John Rush

Charles Salt, Navy, 1946-48 and Air Force, retired, 1952-72

Dwight Scarbrough II, Navy Submarine Service, 1975-80

Gary Scorby, USNR, 1954-56, AFSS, 1956-60, AFIR, 1960-62

Jim Seeley, Navy, 1960-70

Donald “Don” Shropshire, Marine Corps, 1971-75

James Simpson, Air Force, 1959-61

Brady Smith, Army, 2009-present

Doug Spencer, Navy, 1974-80

Don Starbuck, Air Force, 1967-71

Harry Stephens, Navy, 1962-68

Jim Stott, Navy Reserve, 1963-67 and 1968-72

Lori Straley, Navy, 1978-84

Jay Straley, Navy, 1978-84

Victor Strickland, Air Force, 1966-69

Mike Strong, Marine Corps, 1965-68

Dan Sullivan, Marine Corps, 1952-54

Cliff Sutterfield, Army, 1965-67

Delores "Kay" Tamalonis, Navy, 1988-93

Michael Tamalonis, Army, 1986-88

Shon Tamalonis

Gerald Terp, Army, 1969-71

David Terrusa, Coast Guard

Dennis Thomason, Army, 1972-75

Doug Tipton

Vernon Todd, Navy, 1956-60

Emerick "Rick" Toth, Air Force, 1958-60 and 1962-65

George Trott, Army, 1958-68

Donald Valentine, U.S. Army, 1950-52

John Vincent, Air Force, 1953-58

Jim Wathen, Army, 1971-76

Preston Wayte, USMC, 1967-74

Richard Ybarra-Weckmann, Army Air Calvary, 1969-70

Jeffrey Weymouth, Air Force, 1973-77

Roy Whitteker, Navy 1981-2001

Gary Wiesner, Navy, 1964-68

Robert Wilson, Army, 1950-52

Matt Winkel, Army, 1971-73

Sandra Wolfswinkel, Navy, 1983-95

In memoriam:

Robert Arnold, Navy, 1942-47

Richard R. Bain, Navy, WWII, 1943-46

David Barklow, Navy, 1955-59

Bill Belden, Navy, 1943-47

Gary Brink, Army, 1967-70

Carlos Capps, Navy 1962-64

Edgar Capps, World War II

Thelma Cole

Russell "Russ" Crabtree, Army, 1971-73

Don Dodge

Arthur Lee Dornath, Sr., Marine Corps, 1952-73

Larry Doss, Army, 1967-70

Arlo Duncan, Army, World War II

Malcolm Duncan, Army, World War II, KIA on Okinawa

Melvin Erdman

Bernie Ertel, Army, 1943-46

Donald Ezell

George Flier, Navy, 1951-55 

Richard Gannon, Air Force, 1947-59

John Gardner, Marine Corps, 1956-63

Scott Gibbs, Army, 1968-71

Pete Goodbrod, Army, 1952-57

Mark Handsaker, Army, 1987-91

Bob Howard, Army, Korea

Bob Hundhausen, Army, 1961-63

Lloyd G. Hunt, Army, World War II

John G Hunt, Navy, Vietnam

Bob Huston, Marine Corps, 1943-46

Alice Layland Hutchens, Army, WWII

Stephen Lunt, Army Marine Corps 

Jackman Hutchens, Army, WWII

Ernest Keeler; Paul Kent, Air Force, 1955-63

William Loshbaugh, Air Force, World War II

Margaret Maher, Navy WAVES, WWII

Hugh McNeil, Navy, 1941-52

Derrill Moody, Air Force, 1953-57

Dallas Nicholson, Navy, 1955-79

Sonny Nowlin, U.S. Army, 1950-52

Richard O'Grady, Army, 1943-45 

James E. Phifer, Army Air Force, 1943-45

James Phillips, Army, 1946-83

Leonard Price

John Procetto, Navy, 1951-54 

George Proctor, Army, 1943-46

Bob Propeck, World War II

William John Pullen, Marine Corps, 2006-11, Operation OEF & OIF

Robert L. Ray, Navy, World War II

Robert L. Ray II, Navy, Vietnam

Frederick "Fritz" Russell, Navy, 1944-66

John Schiefer, Army, World War II

Richard Settle, Navy, 1958-78

Gale Stevenson, WWII

Russ Stewart, Marine Corps, 1960-64

Roland Strong, Army Air Force, 1942-45

Terry Lee Summerlin, Marine Corps., Sept. 1967, KIA Vietnam, age 19

Joseph Tamalonis, Coast Guard, 1950-81

Frank Tucker, Army, 1953-57

Stan Tucker, Army Air Corps, 1942-45

Jack Ward, Navy, 1944-53

Doug Warren, Army, 1966-68

Don Whereat, World War II

Terry Allen Williams, Marine Corps, Nov. 1967-March, 1968, KIA in Vietnam, age 21

Chuck Wilson, Army, 1944-48

Curtis Wilson, Navy, 1970-94

Keith Young, Navy, 1942-46

