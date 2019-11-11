A Salute to our Bandon Veterans
Thank you for your service!
Front row from left:
Howard Hoffer, Navy, 1966-68
John Vincent, Air Force, 1953-58
Charles Morey, Navy, 1956-62
Bill Russell, Air Force, 1956-77
Wallace Buerer, Navy, 1960-68
Don O'Neill, U.S. Air Corps, 1943-45 WWII
Royce Kelley, Navy, 1960-82
Carmen DeFranco, 1954-58
Daniel Andor, Army, 1969-79
Bob Graville, Navy, 1964-68
Wayne Barber, Army, 1950-54
Edwin Parkes, Navy, 1951-54
Hardy Christensen, Army, 1952-53
Row 2, from left:
Robert Dahl, Army, 1970-72
Robert G. Wilson, Army 1950-52
Randy Texley, Army, 1970-71
Sonny Querry Marine Corps, 1968-70
Jerry Hettenbach, Air Force, 1963-86
Richard Alexander, Air Force, 1955-77
Joe Addair, Air Force, 1963-87
Amanda Carlton, Navy, 1995-2005
John Drew, Air Force, 1951-55
Stephen Beauton, Marine Corps, 1965-68
Col. Jonathon Park M.D., Army National Guard, 1993-present
Joe McKinley Moore, Navy 1973-2003
Row 3, from left:
David Allen, Navy, 1963-1965
Larry Langenberg, Army, 1994-2014
Paul Vasterling, Coast Guard, 1946-1953
Bill Fitch, Army, 1966-70
Ralph Haak, Army, 1966-68
Henry Schlyper, Marine Corps, 1964-70
Gary Sands, Army, 1971-95
Nan Sands, Air Force, 1976-82
Mike Hahn, Air Force, 1965-87
Bill Smith, Air Force, 1967-71
Adam Wehner, Coast Guard, 2000-05
Loyd Fellows, Army, 1968-73
Tom Mallory, Army, 1970-72
Row 4, from left:
Deb Earls, Navy, 1975-79
Jerry Earls, Air Force, 1969-76
Ed Norton, Navy, 1965-88
Wes Feeler Sr., Navy, 1953-73
Jim Perry, Army, 1961-64
Don Starbuck, Air Force, 1969-71
Ken Clausen, Navy, 1966-70
Mike Dobney, Air Force 1968-69
Bob Thrush, Marine Corps, 1966-67
Row 4, from left:
Donald Hotz, Air Force, 1967-71
Bill Gombeski, Army, 1974-82
Bill Ellis, Army, 1955-57
Joanne Ellis, WAC
Juana Bell, Marine Corps, 1983-86, Army, 1986-89
Bill Humphries, Army, 1966-68
Bill Bush, Army, 1963-66
Wayne Strong, Army, 1975-78
Roger Straus, Army, 1968-71
Jim Reilly, Army, 1953-56
Bill Phillips, Air Force, 1958-64
Warner (Max) Pollin, Air Force, 1971-91
Joseph Bain, Navy, 1964-58
Veterans not pictured:
Scott Albertson, Air Force, 2004-present
Erin Albertson-Neuman, Air Force, 1999-2005
Monica Alexander, Coast Guard, 1991-2007
Jens Anderson, Coast Guard, 1954-68
Michael Archer, Navy
Conrad Baggett
Thomas J. Bailey, Navy, 1954-58
Thomas J. Bailey Jr., Navy, 1977-80
Jim Bardin, Army
Peter Bauer, Air Force, 1965-73
Jody Doolittle-Baugh, Air Force, Army, 1976-86
Stephen Beauton, Marine Corps, 1965-68
Ron Bement, Marines
Reese Bender, Marine Corps, 1959-63
John L. Berge, Army, 1951-53
Mark Bergmann, 1971-78
Robert Braddy, Coast Guard, 1957-61
Donald Blackburn, Vietnam
Lanny Boston, Army Guard, 1966-75
Kristy Bowman, Navy, 1964-65
Jessica Markham-Brink, Navy, 1988-92
Thomas Brown, Army, 1969-72
Keith Buckingham, Army, 1968-70
David Burns, World War II
Jim Cawdrey, Army, 1961-69
Delores Christensen, WAC, 1963-65
Norman Christensen, Army, 1954-56
Wayne Christensen, Coast Guard, 1972-76
Don Christiansen, Navy, 1953-54
Rod Cink, Navy, 1969-73
David Colbert, Navy, World War II
Abraham Conklin, Navy
Frank Conn, Vietnam
Kenneth Converse, Army
Kevin Converse, Army
Brian Converse, Army
Michael Converse, Army
Will Crenshaw, Marine Corps, 1950-58
Charlie Crew, Army, 1942-45
Bill Cummings, Army, 1961-64
Charles Cummings, Army, 1951-53
Jim Curran, Navy, 1943-45
Anna (Penny) Dahl, USNR-WAVES, 1944-46
Edward Dahl, Air Force, 1942-72
Gail Dahl, Air Force, 1973-93
Neil Dahlke, Army 82nd Airborne
George M. Davis, Air Force, 1956-60
Claude De Os, Merchant Marines
Jack De Os, Merchant Marines
Jasper De Os, Army, World War II
Michael Milner Diepenbroek, Marine Corps, 2009-13
Arthur Dobney, Air Force 1967-89
Gregory Doll, Navy, 1965-68
Clayton Duval, Navy, 1945-47
Chuck Duval, Navy, 1968-73
Gary Edmiston, Air Force, 1976-96
Steven Eggert, Air Force, 2001-06, USAF Reserves, 2013-present
Robert Eldridge, Navy
Lowell Eneix, Air Force, Army, 1958-72
Larry Evans, Navy, 1964-68
Norman Evans, Navy, 1942-46
Wesley Feeler Jr., Navy, 1975-80
Beryl Finder, Army 1992-95
Gene Fitch, Air Force, 1962-70
Henry Fuller, Navy 1952-55
Tyler Gagnon, Air Force
Jay Gardner, Marine Corps, 1955-58
George Gasper, U.S. Army, 1966-68
Daniel Giles, Navy, 1996-2016
Donald Goddard Sr., Army, 1942-45
Don Goddard Jr.
Tom Goss, Marine Corps., 1966-70
Ed G'bur Navy, 1967-71
Darwin Guye, Army, 1962-65
Jack Haga, Army, 1974-92, Army Reserves, 2008-present
Kurt Haga, Army Airborne, 2008-present
Tabby Haga, Army Women's Army Corps, 1976-78
Kenneth Hall, Marine Corps, 1966-68
H. Elton Harris, Army, 1953-56
Jonathan Hawkins
Paul Hay, Navy, 1988-95
Wesley Heinrich, Navy
Mike Hennick Sr., Army, 1969-70
Ed Hester, Navy
Dan Hester, Army, 1966-68
David Hickox, Army Ranger Airborne, 2010-present
Harvey Hiley, Navy, 1944-46
Richard Hinojosa, Air Force, 1969-75
Ryan Hollenbeck, Army, 2007-10
Lise Ewald Hull, Navy, 1984-93
Marvin Hull, Navy, 1970-93
Clyde Huffman, Air Force, 1956-60
Oliver Lightcap, Air Force, 1954-58
R.W. "Spike" Humphrey, Army, 1951-53
David Hunt, Navy, Vietnam
George Hunt, Army, Vietnam
Brinn Jackson, Air Force, 2001-present
Norbert Johnson, Air Force, 1971-74, ANG, 1974-77
Olen Johnson, Army, 1945-47
Ramon Jose Jasso, Navy, 1976-80
Larry K., U.S. Navy, 1965-66
Rodney Junge, Navy, 1941-45
Mike Kanne, Air Force, 1974-78
Paul R. Kent, Air Force, 1951-59
Ron Killough, Navy, 1957-63
Larry Knight, Navy, 1965-86
Chuck Knox, Navy, 1966-70
William Kudo, Navy, 1967-68
Anne Jelinek, Navy, 2000-08
Joshua Landan, Army 1982-86
Jim Lawson, Air Force, 1958-72
Al Layne, Army, 1965-67
Phil Lehosit
Cindy Lesner, Navy HTCS, 1980-2006
James LongSpinner, Army 1966-87
Raymond G. Manning, Vietnam
Steven P. Martin, Marine Corps, Retired, 1975-95
George Martinez, Air Force Reserves, 1954-62
Tom McCullough, Army, 1945-49
Geary McGowen, Navy, 1971-75
John McKinley, Army, 1967-69
Daniel McLeod, Army, 1967-68
Rich McNeil, Navy, 1971-77
Bill McNeil, Coast Guard, 1968-70
Robert Merrell, Army, 1967-69
Mike Metzker, Army 1968-71;
Gary L. Minor, Navy, 1964-71
Larry Moore, Army, 1960-62
Joel Moses, Army, 1968-1971
Paul Mounts, Air Force, 1954-58, USAF Reserves, 1958-62
Jack Mullen, Marine Corps, 1953-56
George Neason, Army, 1966-68 and 1982-2002
Kenneth Alfred Nelson, Air Force, 2001-present
Nathaniel Ulysses Nelson, Air Force, 2006-present
Steve Nielsen, Navy, 1966-68
Lowell "Gene" Norvell, Navy, 1944-46
Tom Orsi, Navy, 1969-1972
Edwin Parkes, Navy 1951-55
James Perry, Army, 1961-64
Mick Peters, Army, 1966-72
Mandy Peters, Coast Guard 2002-06
James Pitblado, Army Infantry, 1966-69
Clarence Pitts, Air Force, 1959-79
Jace Pouncey
Steve Pounder, Marine Corps, 1969-72
David Lee Pratt, Army Infantry, 1963-65
Sierra Provart, Coast Guard, 2010-17
Frank Quinn
Ned Reed, Coast Guard, 1961-68
Pat Reed, Navy, 1968-72
Robert Reed, Army, 1959-62
Gary Remy, Navy, 1985-89
Dennis A. Rentz, Army, 1968-72
Craig Rice, Army, 1968-70
David (Pete) Richert Jr., USMC, 1983-89
Arthur Roberson, Army, 1966-68
David Roberts, Marine Corps
Nathan M. Robinson, Marine Corps, 1983-91
David Rogovoy, Air Force, 1967-71
Earl Root Jr. Navy, 1952-58
Larry Richey, Air Force, Vietnam, 1964-68
Don Rubin, Navy, 1946-56
John Rush
Charles Salt, Navy, 1946-48 and Air Force, retired, 1952-72
Dwight Scarbrough II, Navy Submarine Service, 1975-80
Gary Scorby, USNR, 1954-56, AFSS, 1956-60, AFIR, 1960-62
Jim Seeley, Navy, 1960-70
Donald “Don” Shropshire, Marine Corps, 1971-75
James Simpson, Air Force, 1959-61
Brady Smith, Army, 2009-present
Doug Spencer, Navy, 1974-80
Don Starbuck, Air Force, 1967-71
Harry Stephens, Navy, 1962-68
Jim Stott, Navy Reserve, 1963-67 and 1968-72
Lori Straley, Navy, 1978-84
Jay Straley, Navy, 1978-84
Victor Strickland, Air Force, 1966-69
Mike Strong, Marine Corps, 1965-68
Dan Sullivan, Marine Corps, 1952-54
Cliff Sutterfield, Army, 1965-67
Delores "Kay" Tamalonis, Navy, 1988-93
Michael Tamalonis, Army, 1986-88
Shon Tamalonis
Gerald Terp, Army, 1969-71
David Terrusa, Coast Guard
Dennis Thomason, Army, 1972-75
Doug Tipton
Vernon Todd, Navy, 1956-60
Emerick "Rick" Toth, Air Force, 1958-60 and 1962-65
George Trott, Army, 1958-68
Donald Valentine, U.S. Army, 1950-52
John Vincent, Air Force, 1953-58
Jim Wathen, Army, 1971-76
Preston Wayte, USMC, 1967-74
Richard Ybarra-Weckmann, Army Air Calvary, 1969-70
Jeffrey Weymouth, Air Force, 1973-77
Roy Whitteker, Navy 1981-2001
Gary Wiesner, Navy, 1964-68
Robert Wilson, Army, 1950-52
Matt Winkel, Army, 1971-73
Sandra Wolfswinkel, Navy, 1983-95
In memoriam:
Robert Arnold, Navy, 1942-47
Richard R. Bain, Navy, WWII, 1943-46
David Barklow, Navy, 1955-59
Bill Belden, Navy, 1943-47
Gary Brink, Army, 1967-70
Carlos Capps, Navy 1962-64
Edgar Capps, World War II
Thelma Cole
Russell "Russ" Crabtree, Army, 1971-73
Don Dodge
Arthur Lee Dornath, Sr., Marine Corps, 1952-73
Larry Doss, Army, 1967-70
Arlo Duncan, Army, World War II
Malcolm Duncan, Army, World War II, KIA on Okinawa
Melvin Erdman
Bernie Ertel, Army, 1943-46
Donald Ezell
George Flier, Navy, 1951-55
Richard Gannon, Air Force, 1947-59
John Gardner, Marine Corps, 1956-63
Scott Gibbs, Army, 1968-71
Pete Goodbrod, Army, 1952-57
Mark Handsaker, Army, 1987-91
Bob Howard, Army, Korea
Bob Hundhausen, Army, 1961-63
Lloyd G. Hunt, Army, World War II
John G Hunt, Navy, Vietnam
Bob Huston, Marine Corps, 1943-46
Alice Layland Hutchens, Army, WWII
Stephen Lunt, Army Marine Corps
Jackman Hutchens, Army, WWII
Ernest Keeler; Paul Kent, Air Force, 1955-63
William Loshbaugh, Air Force, World War II
Margaret Maher, Navy WAVES, WWII
Hugh McNeil, Navy, 1941-52
Derrill Moody, Air Force, 1953-57
Dallas Nicholson, Navy, 1955-79
Sonny Nowlin, U.S. Army, 1950-52
Richard O'Grady, Army, 1943-45
James E. Phifer, Army Air Force, 1943-45
James Phillips, Army, 1946-83
Leonard Price
John Procetto, Navy, 1951-54
George Proctor, Army, 1943-46
Bob Propeck, World War II
William John Pullen, Marine Corps, 2006-11, Operation OEF & OIF
Robert L. Ray, Navy, World War II
Robert L. Ray II, Navy, Vietnam
Frederick "Fritz" Russell, Navy, 1944-66
John Schiefer, Army, World War II
Richard Settle, Navy, 1958-78
Gale Stevenson, WWII
Russ Stewart, Marine Corps, 1960-64
Roland Strong, Army Air Force, 1942-45
Terry Lee Summerlin, Marine Corps., Sept. 1967, KIA Vietnam, age 19
Joseph Tamalonis, Coast Guard, 1950-81
Frank Tucker, Army, 1953-57
Stan Tucker, Army Air Corps, 1942-45
Jack Ward, Navy, 1944-53
Doug Warren, Army, 1966-68
Don Whereat, World War II
Terry Allen Williams, Marine Corps, Nov. 1967-March, 1968, KIA in Vietnam, age 21
Chuck Wilson, Army, 1944-48
Curtis Wilson, Navy, 1970-94
Keith Young, Navy, 1942-46