BANDON — Almost 386 meals were served and an additional 112 delivered to those homebound on Thanksgiving Day as the Bandon Holiday Meals program continued its tradition of feeding the community.
Approximately 85 volunteers helped put the meal together, from set-up to the kitchen team to drivers and dining room cleanup.
"We did have more people this year than last," said Colleen Wiesel, who coordinates the Holiday Meals with her husband Eric. "A big part of it is having the community volunteers and we have a dynamic group. We're able to do this because of the generous monetary and food donations from the community and volunteer time. That's what keeps it going, we're all giving."
"This was truly a team effort of gratitude and love shared among us all in our community," said volunteer coordinator Ginny Hall. "It was great food, fabulous volunteers and a delightful gathering of folks."
The Holiday Meals program also serves a free Christmas meal on Dec. 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bandon Community Center.