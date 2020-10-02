BANDON — Bandon’s History Museum is using a grant from the Coos County Cultural Coalition to promote “Healthy, Historic, Hiking” with brochures, recognition and promotion.
The spark for writing the grant was a local parent who pointed out that the community has wine walks, pub crawls and bloody Mary strolls but seems to have fewer family-oriented activities. One feature of the program is “History Hiker” awards kids can earn by walking with their families.
The roll-out for the program came at an opportune time as people search for more self-guided, activities where social distancing is easy.
Four hiking routes have been developed so far. Each brochure features a map, a guide to some historic spots along the route, and a “challenge” to qualify as a “History Hiker.”
The maps are available on a brochure rack outside the museum entrance and also at the Chamber of Commerce Visitors’ Center.
Volunteers Jim Proehl and Tom Orsi worked together to map out the hiking routes and produce the brochures.
Orsi has promoted the healthy hikes by linking them to the Coos Trails website and the Southcoast Striders hiking group. The website at www.coostrails.com includes a Walkable Bandon section that allows people to download the maps and learn more history by following virtual walking tours.
In addition, the museum produced a “Graveyard Explorer’s Guidebook” to lead walkers to and around the Averill, GAR, and Holy Trinity cemeteries and promoted the guide with a “What’s More Fun than a Walk in the Cemetery” radio ad on KBDN.
Bandon’s History Museum is located at the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
