Volunteers are hoping to put up cemetery flags honoring veterans in all five Bandon-area cemeteries, weather-permitting.
If they are unable to put up all the individual flags, organizers hope to put a few at each cemetery entry way.
Volunteers are needed to help out at the cemeteries on Wednesday, Veterans Day, putting the flags up at 7 a.m. and taking them down around 4:45 p.m.
To help out, call either Harry Stephens at 541-294-1048 or Bill Smith at 541-404-6194.
