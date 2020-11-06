Flags to fly at cemeteries on Veterans Day (copy)

Flags will fly at all five cemeteries in Bandon on Veterans Day, weather permitting, put up by volunteers with the Veterans Flag Project.

 Bandon Western World File Photo

Volunteers are hoping to put up cemetery flags honoring veterans in all five Bandon-area cemeteries, weather-permitting.

If they are unable to put up all the individual flags, organizers hope to put a few at each cemetery entry way.

Volunteers are needed to help out at the cemeteries on Wednesday, Veterans Day, putting the flags up at 7 a.m. and taking them down around 4:45 p.m.

To help out, call either Harry Stephens at 541-294-1048 or Bill Smith at 541-404-6194.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments