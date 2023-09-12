Bandon volunteer friedland

The Greater Bandon Association has recently honored Tom Orsi and Steven Friedland as volunteers of the month with the city council.

 Contributed photo

The Greater Bandon Association has recognized two members of the city of Bandon’s primary citizen commissions as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at two recent meetings of Bandon’s City Council.

Tom Orsi was honored at the May 1 meeting of the City Council while Steven Friedland was recognized at the August 7 meeting of the Council.  Both were presented the award with a commemorative plaque and gift certificates from the Cobbler’s Bench and WinterRiver Books.

Bandon volunteer Tom Orsi

Tom Orsi
0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments