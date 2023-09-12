The Greater Bandon Association has recognized two members of the city of Bandon’s primary citizen commissions as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at two recent meetings of Bandon’s City Council.
Tom Orsi was honored at the May 1 meeting of the City Council while Steven Friedland was recognized at the August 7 meeting of the Council. Both were presented the award with a commemorative plaque and gift certificates from the Cobbler’s Bench and WinterRiver Books.
Some of Tom’s Orsi’s initial volunteer work revolved around his own outdoor recreation activities. For example, he organizes and leads hikes as well as maintains the website for the South Coast Striders.
He uses some of these same skills for Bandon’s History Museum, creating hiking guides and helping with events. Tom volunteers for the Coos History Museum as well.
Tom has taken on leadership roles, serving as Vice President for Coos County Friends of Public Health’s Board of Directors and serves on the Greater Bandon Association’s Board of Directors. Most recently, Tom has been appointed to the City of Bandon’s Planning Commission.
Steve Friedland has shown his passion for the community through his frequent social media posts on City initiatives and community happenings. He especially advocates for park development and maintenance in Bandon. He was one of the original members of Friends of Bandon Parks and Recreation and currently serves as that organization’s treasurer.
Steven currently volunteers for the City of Bandon on two different bodies. A long-time member of its Parks and Recreation Commission, Steve presently is the Commission’s chairperson. Steve is also a member of the Committee for Citizen Involvement (CCI).
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring more of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the September award should be e-mailed to bethe@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on August 31.
