BANDON — Becky Armistead and Jim Seeley were recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteers of the Month at the Jan. 7 Bandon City Council meeting. GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in.
Armistead was presented the award for November in the form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Baking Co. and Deli. Seeley received the award for January, also with a plaque and a gift certificate from Edgewaters. Sadly, Seeley passed away on Jan. 12.
Armistead, principal at Ocean Crest Elementary School, was recognized for her countless hours assisting in getting the Bandon Child Care Center up and running. There is an acute shortage both in quantity and quality of available childcare services in the Bandon community. Armistead's initial vision helped catalyze the development and implementation of this project to address that issue. Armistead lent her own time giving presentations, sharing expertise and completing grant applications to help secure philanthropic funding, which was essential in getting the center up and running.
You have free articles remaining.
Seeley recently retired after nine years as executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance. During Seeley's time there, this grant making arm of Bandon Dunes golf resort contributed many dollars to nonprofit organizations around the Bandon area. While those funds have helped many throughout the community, it was Seeley's leadership and drive on so many fronts that led to his being nominated for this award. He was the driving force behind gorse eradication along the South Coast and especially in Bandon. On GBA’s economic development committee, Seeley led the way on workforce housing and dealing with gaps on the Oregon Coast Trail such as the South Jetty pathway, Bullards Bridge and Riverside Drive. Seeley excelled in fostering community collaborations, coming up with results better than any that could have come up alone.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers who are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the January award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Jan. 24.