The Bandon Cares Nonprofit Network website is getting an upgrade. They are pleased to work with Community Website Partnership to help guide them, step-by-step through an easy process to refresh and upgrade the site, http://BandonCares.org.
Bandon Cares needs two or three more volunteers to be part of the local community website team and to each commit 8-10 hours total over the next two months.
The volunteer work includes: One to five hours of time to review/refresh content (examples- find local photographs to feature on the site, draft an "About Us" sentence, choose categories for events, directory listings, and volunteer opportunities.)
One 30-minute final feedback review session (about a month later, you will be given a worksheet to note needed edits or suggested fixes prior to public launch)
One 60-minute outreach coaching session (to plan the BandonCares.org 2.0 public launch and spread the word about this tremendous, local resource!)
