BANDON — People have been complaining about the grounds at Bandon's U.S. Post Office on 12th Street SE uptown, but it took a group of civic-minded citizens to do something about it.
Over the past couple of weeks, members of the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Catholic Church council spent several hours pulling weeds and vines, cutting the grass, trimming hedges, cutting branches and doing a general grounds cleanup at the post office.
The Bandon postmaster said the issue with not being able to get the job done internally was that due to federal regulations, they must get at least three qualified bids to have any work performed on the building or grounds. She's been trying to get the qualified bids and thought she had three, but two of them fell through. Meanwhile, the grass kept growing and the dandelions getting taller.
Mike Hahn, grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus council and member Jeff Moore let the volunteer effort, arranging work parties and inviting anyone interested to join them.
"The Knights of Columbus members tend to the needs within the church and also is an organization that focuses on community service and community needs," Moore said. "We noticed (the need for grounds work at the post office) for quite a while and in Mary Schamehorn's As I See It column. It's nice in light of the pandemic to be able to do something and it's also something we can do and see results. People are so glad it is getting done."
Moore said the postmaster and other post office employees are appreciative of their efforts.
"She was frustrated and said whatever you can do, they'd applaud," Moore said. "This might be a good opportunity for any landscaper."
The postmaster even posted a sign on the front door that said: "A big THANK YOU to our volunteers from the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and others who have donated their time and efforts to weeding around our Post Office! We know it's an eyesore, we are still waiting on one more bid before the job can be awarded (hopefully permanently). If anyone is interested in placing a bid for the work still needed, please speak to Postmaster Victoria or leave your contact information with Debi or Barbara and I will contact you ASAP. Thank you all, Bandon Postmaster."
Moore said Hahn was really the push behind getting the effort started and was at every work party. Others who helped were Greg and Nathan Daigre, Ray Ahumada, Bill Phillips, Deanna Moore, Jim and Kathy Cowan, Linn Farey and others. Barry Winters came by with a trailer to haul off the brush that was collected.
"I've had fun, it's been really nice," Moore said.
Hahn, on the other hand, said Moore was really the impetus to get the job done.
"Jeff came to me and said the post office needed the help and I said 'let's go for it.'" Hahn said. "He organized it and I (got the volunteers)."
Hahn said if the grounds need additional work before the postmaster can hire a permanent landscaper, they will do another cleanup.
"The Knights of Columbus tries to find things to help out the community," Hahn said.
About the Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus also puts together Christmas meal baskets each year for members of the community in need. The Bandon Holy Trinity Church council was formed a couple of years ago and is one of the newest councils in the state, Hahn said.
"Father Anthony Ahamefule approached me a couple of years ago and in a relatively short time we had a group of 25 men who became the charter council members," Hahn said.
The group falls under the state KOC council and its overall umbrella is the Supreme Council in New Haven Connecticut (KofC.Org). KOC is two million strong and are represented in the U.S., Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Poland, Bahamas, Virgin Islands, Lithuania, South Korea, Bahamas and France.
"We are a Catholic men’s lay organization which was founded by Father Michael J. McGivney in 1882," Hahn explained. "He wanted this to be a lay organization led by Catholic men. There are four degrees in the Knight of Columbus: 1. Charity, 2. Unity, 3 Fraternity and 4. Patriotism — Charity being the most important if you will."
"Currently we have a program which is 'leave no neighbor behind,’ instituted at the national level," Hahn added. "It is designed to make sure that, simply stated, our neighbors during this trying time are taken care of."
