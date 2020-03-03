Hassaan Qadir
North Bend High School, Voice of Democracy North Bend VFW Post 3440 first-place winner and first-place winner for District 4:
As the Stars and Stripes flies over the Hong Kong protests, inspiring lovers of liberty and friends of freedom across the globe, I am reminded of America’s position as that shining city on a hill, a role model to the world. But what do so many admire about the United States? What makes America great?
Like Machiavelli wrote in The Prince, to best see the mountains, one must stand in the valley. Similarly, to best understand America, we need to begin by looking from the outside inward. According to Pew Research Studies, people in most countries see the United States as the world’s leading economic power, yet this is only a modern development. Before the end of World War 2, the US was not especially wealthy. Does this mean the United States was not great before? Does this mean that the Americans who served and fell at Guadalcanal and Normandy fought for nothing but an ordinary country without an extraordinary dream?
Needless to say, I doubt it. Even in tough times—in the scarcity of the Depression or the early days of the fledgling republic—there’s been something unique about America, something which has called millions to upend their lives and travel across the ocean to join in the American dream. Perhaps it is those people, our people, who provide America’s greatness.
There's a lot to this argument. From John Winthrop’s Pilgrims and Daniel Boone’s frontiersmen to enslaved Americans escaping to freedom and the miners looking to strike it rich, we have been a wily lot. While others may wait for fate to deliver, the American way is to make our own luck and seek out our destiny. How could America have become America without innovators like Gates and Jobs, reformers like Martin Luther King Jr, or visionaries like the Founding Fathers and Lincoln? And it’s not just the illustrious few but the toiling masses who tame America’s wilderness, fight off global tyrants, and probe the far reaches of science. The American people are our greatest resource—perhaps it is not in our stars, but in ourselves that we are great.
Yet as Brutus learned all too well, even good people are great at making bad decisions. Having a nation of great individuals does not make a great nation. Other countries have citizens admirable and virtuous like our own, yet among every nation, the United States stands tall for a reason.
To truly get at the heart of what makes America great, we must look to that singular moment in history, the founding of our nation. From a primordial mixture of wild colonials, Enlightenment philosophy, and ancient wisdom, heated by grievance and guided by God-given rights, a new species was to emerge, a republic conceived in liberty and gifted a glorious Constitution.
The Constitution is the DNA of the American beast, and somewhere within it is the marker of our greatness. Is it democracy—government of the people, by the people, for the people? Democracy is important, and Americans pioneered it, but democracy is not enough to establish a stable republic. The French Revolution brought about democracy, as well as the terror of the guillotine and the death of thousands. Democracy doesn't do the trick, so is it the respect for individuals enshrined within the Bill of Rights? Individual rights are essential, but simply writing them down is not enough. The Constitution of North Korea includes freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and even the right to relaxation, but those words mean nothing unless they are brought to life.
So what is the core of our Constitution, the key to our greatness? It’s simple—limited government. Limited government, the principle in which government authority is restricted and delegated to competing bodies, is essential to the United States and our unique claim to greatness. The United States was the first major country to be founded on the revolutionary principle of limited government. Imagine this—a new warlord sweeps into your town, taking full control, and the first thing he does is create a list of restrictions on himself. Instead of ruling with an iron-fist, he allows every neighborhood their own government. Instead of promising vengeance and retribution, he promises an independent judiciary.
These ideas had never been enacted on scale before our Founding, but look where they’ve gotten us. Limited government moderates democracy. Limited government protects individual rights. But most importantly, limited government brings out the best in Americans. In other countries, good people are stifled by government intervention and mistakes radiate from the top-down. In the United States, we are free to give our best to this country, and when we do make mistakes, they stay confined within our small spheres. The American people don’t have to be born the best because America brings out the best in her people.
Limited government fuels our economic growth, entices newcomers from the world over, and preserves our liberty. It is this simple, but crucial, principle which makes America great, but it does not stand alone. Limited government requires not just a Constitution but a culture, bolstered by each and every one of us. The Constitution gave us this great republic, and it is our job to keep it, honoring our status as a global role model. Step up so government doesn’t have to step in. Give America your best, and she will not hold you back. That is what makes America great.
Melanie Lambson
Coquille Junior High School, Patriot’s Pen Coquille VFW Post 965 first-place winner, District 4 first-place winner and second-place finisher for state:
Imagine being present for the Revolutionary War – soldiers everywhere, fighting for their families, their freedom, and their religion. Many are wounded, many lay dying. This is what it took to build our amazing country. The price wasn’t cheap, and the road wasn’t effortless. Sometimes, it is easy for us to forget where our freedom comes from.
Today, the United States of America is a country esteemed by many others. It emerged from England declaring its independence on July 4, 1776, miraculously winning the Revolutionary War approximately eight years later. Since then, America has become a world power. Best of all, most Americans still believe hard work and innovation are essential to keeping our country great.
One of the most evident reasons is our freedom and independence. Many countries are ruled by a dictator while America has a fair democracy and elected leaders. America also has freedom of religion, something many other countries cannot claim. Americans are free to believe whatever they want. Our government establishes rules, but does not take our freedom, providing a balanced democracy.
America is a great place because of its amazing diversity and acceptance. People of all races are equal in America and each can do amazing things. Americans strive to value everyone’s perspectives and experiences, regardless of race, gender, or religion. Having a diverse country also builds our unity and welcomes people from around the world.
In America, we honor those have died for our freedom. Each morning, in school, we pledge allegiance to the flag. When we listen to the national anthem, we take off our hats in respect. We learn about these hero’s in schools and books. We also celebrate Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day – days that celebrate those that were in the war, alive or dead.
To conclude, America is an amazing country! People here are free, no matter their race, religion, or gender. Many still strive to keep living the American dream; a belief that anyone can achieve success through determination and perseverance. America is a country that was built with determination and perseverance, which still inspires many today. America is the home to many patriots like George Washington, Betsy Ross, and Harriet Tubman to name a few. These people all worked hard and sacrificed much for America and it’s our choice to take that for granted or to carry out their legacy.
