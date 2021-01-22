Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will hold a virtual seminar on the topic of advance care planning on Thursday, January 28.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. Everyone who registers receives an advance care planning booklet sent in advance of the meeting.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has supported a year-long mission to develop advance care planning resources in our community. Over this past year, SCHHC staff has joined with healthcare volunteers throughout the Bandon community to take part in advance care planning education, training, and collaboration. As a result of these efforts, many Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center employees are now trained and certified to guide people making decisions about their end-of-life choices.
The SCHHC employee advance care educators will host the advance care planning question and answer session on January 28, from 4:30 to 5:30pm. The format of the event will be as follows: a brief presentation from SCHHC advance care educators introducing the topic and outlining choices that everyone is encouraged to make to ensure that loved ones and providers honor end-of-life choices. SCHHC educators will take questions from participants and encourage community participation.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic SCHHC is making this offering virtually using the Zoom platform. Community members interested in participating are asked to register in advance by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctcOuhpzwvGNzvJ9HXTB7P5hqWvMzoCOQi
After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center team will also send registrants a hard copy booklet that details commonly asked questions and the process of advance care planning.
Additional information is available on the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Advance Care site southerncoos.org/advancecare.
