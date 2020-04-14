BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio announces that local photographer Sandy Vilahu is the People’s Choice winner for the 2020 community exhibit, “Eye and the Lens.” Vilahu will be the featured artist in the gallery for one month in 2021 to exhibit her photography.
A landscape and nature photographer based out of Bandon, Vilahu has been honing her skills in photography on the beaches and forests of the Oregon Coast. With a deep love of all things wild, she is delighted to preserve the visual drama and majesty of the Oregon Coast and share it with others.
Vilahu is committed to sharing her love of photography by teaching others. She is one of the founders of the Bandon Photography Club and is currently acting as President. Learn more at BandonPhotoClub.Com.
Vilahu's portfolio is available at: SandyVilahuPhotography.com or on Facebook: Sandy Vilahu Photography.
Art by the Sea Gallery is temporarily closed due to the current health crisis but you can always find gallery updates at artbytheseagallery.com or on Facebook.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In