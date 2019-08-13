BANDON - The Ni-les’tun Unit parking area of Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Aug. 19 through Oct. 2 to enable the removal of the existing observation deck and the construction of a new concrete overlook. The main access point to the marsh trail from the parking lot will also be closed. To gain information about alternatives to access the marsh contact the refuge manager Kate Iaquinto at 541-347-1470.
Once construction is complete, visitors will again be able to access the parking area and Marsh trail, according to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Newport. In the coming year, the refuge also plans to improve the native plantings along the trail. Parking and access to this site will remain free.
The Ni-les’tun Unit of Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge is the largest tidal marsh restoration in Oregon. This project restored more than 400 acres of habitat in the estuary and created important habitat for young salmon and shorebirds. The construction of a new concrete overlook will improve the quality of public access to this unit of the refuge, including access to hunting and fishing opportunities.
For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/bandon_marsh/.
