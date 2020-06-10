BANDON —VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post No. 3440 Will open its doors at 2 p.m., Monday, June 15. Staff and volunteers will be practicing social distancing as required.
On Friday, June 19, the VFW will host its karaoke night as usual.
"If you haven't been to our Friday night get-togethers, you have missed great entertainment and also a good meal prepared by our staff led by Jessica Reyes," said VFW Commander Royce Kelley.
The Friday night dinner special is held from 5-8 p.m., with karaoke featuring DJmemo Reyes from 7 p.m. to close. Everyone is welcome.
The monthly meetings will start again on June 14. VFW starts at 3 p.m. and Auxiliary starts at 4 p.m. Those who are new to the area or who would like to join or transfer can come to the meeting at the Post at 55382 Bates Road on the corner of Bates Road and Highway 42S across from Hennick's. For more information, contact Kelley at 541-294-5995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In