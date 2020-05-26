BANDON — Memorial Day is special in the hearts of veterans.
"Many of us have lost comrades in the world's never-ending wars on this glorious Earth we call home," said Bandon VFW Post Commander Royce Kelley.
While other usual Memorial Day weekend activities were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VFW, along with the Bandon American Legion, held a special tribute on Memorial Day at the new Bandon Veterans Memorial in City Park. Members of the memorial committee were present, along with the VFW Honor Guard, to give a gun salute. Honor Guard members present included buglar Wes Feeler, caller Lew Slosser, rifle team Jens Anderson, Juana Bell, Tom Goss, Jim Koch, Chris Perkins, Gary Scorby and Preston Wayte; and flag team Mark Dahl, Lt. Craig Tyska, Arlene Wilson and Capt. Gary Sands.
Veteran Nan Sands acted as master of ceremonies for the event.
The VFW asked the public not to attend the ceremony and to watch a broadcast on social media done by The Fam Productions, who made a video of the event. However, a few did attend and maintained social distance with masks or watched from their vehicles while the flag was raised from half-staff at noon, following tradition.
"Today we honored all veterans who have gone before us," Kelley said. "Even though we could not invite the public to witness this solemn occasion because of COVID-19, the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard offered full military honors, including the folds of honor, for our fallen comrades."
The program was highlighted by a special guest Nancy Brown. Brown's brother Ben Brown joined the service at age 17 in 1951 and was killed in action. His remains were not found until a few years ago, and Brown was then given a proper funeral service with full military honors.
Bandon resident and Vietnam veteran Bill Smith was presented with the VFW Award of Commendation citation by Kelley for his outstanding dedication and hard work "beyond the call" for the leading the way and continuing to oversee construction of the Bandon Veterans Memorial.
"This gift to our community would not have been a reality without Bill," Sands said, as she and Kelley presented the award.
Following the ceremony, the VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 offered a drive-through picnic at the VFW Hall on Bates Road, giving away free hot-dog or hamburger lunches to the community. The meal included potato salad and a cookie. The cookies were doated donated by Pastries and Pizza of Bandon and the hot-dog and hamburger buns were donated by Franz Bakery of Coos Bay.
"We also want to think The Fam Productions, KCBY-TV and Amy Moss Strong from the Bandon Western World newspaper for their attendance and recording this Memorial Day presentation," Sands said.
"Memorial Day — All gave some, some gave all," Sands said. "If you enjoy your freedom, please thank a veteran."
All gave some - some gave all
At 12:00 p.m. Monday May 25th the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard will commemorate the men and women who died and have served in the Armed Forces of the United States. Full Military Honors will be presented.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440, Post Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 26 invite the public to attend this solemn event at the Bandon Veterans Memorial located in our City Park. If you plan to attend please adhere to social distancing.
Following the Ceremony all Bandon Veterans and their families are invited to a free lunch between 1 and 3:00 p.m. This will be a drive-through event at the VFW Post located at 55382 Bates Road off of 42S. So load up the vehicle with your family and proceed to the Post parking lot and pick up lunch. Meals will be only be provided for vehicle occupants.
Just follow the signs from 42S to the entry. Place your order and pick up your lunch with all the trimmings on your way out of the exit. No need to leave the vehicle. Lunch will include a hamburger or hotdog, potato salad and a cookie for each person in the vehicle.
We know that local Veterans, along with our entire community have suffered during the current Covid 19 pandemic and hope that this event will provide a bit of relief and a reason to take a short drive on Memorial Day. The VFW Post wishes to thank our sponsors for their assistance in making this event possible.
Veterans helping Veterans. For more information call Royce Kelley Post Commander at 541-294-5995
Thank you Amy for putting this in the paper.
I will Never be Left Behind
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In