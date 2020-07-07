BANDON — The VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post No. 3440 reopened its doors on June 15. Staff and volunteers are practicing social distancing as required.
On Fridays, the VFW hosts its karaoke nights as usual.
"If you haven't been to our Friday night get-togethers, you have missed great entertainment and also a good meal prepared by our staff led by Jessica Reyes," said VFW Commander Tom Goss. Goss was recently elected to replace Royce Kelley, who stepped down for health reasons.
The Friday night dinner special is held from 5-8 p.m., with karaoke featuring DJmemo Reyes from 7 p.m. to close. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month (this month on July 12) — VFW starts at 3 p.m. and Auxiliary starts at 4 p.m. Those who are new to the area or who would like to join or transfer can come to a meeting at the Post, located at 55382 Bates Road on the corner of Bates Road and Highway 42S across from Hennick's.
For more information, contact the VFW Hall at 541-347-9277.
