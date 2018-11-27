VFW Christmas Basket program underway

BANDON — The annual Bandon Christmas Basket program is again underway.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3440 and Auxiliary are gathering donations of canned and nonperishable food items and monetary contributions. The baskets include a food voucher, potatoes and other items to complete a holiday meal.
Boxes for contributions are placed at Ocean Crest Elementary School and Harbor Lights Middle School. Monetary contributions may be made payable to the VFWA Post 3440, Christmas Basket Program, P.O. Box 992, Bandon, OR, 97411, and donations for nonperishable food items may be left at the VFW Hall or call 541-347-9351 for pick-up.
To submit names for these Christmas baskets or for more information, call Joye Olson at 541-347-9351.