VFW Christmas Basket program underway

BANDON — The annual Bandon Christmas Basket program is again underway.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 and Auxiliary are gathering donations of canned and nonperishable food items and monetary contributions. The baskets include a food voucher for McKay's, potatoes and other items to complete a holiday meal.
You have free articles remaining.
Boxes for contributions are placed at Ocean Crest Elementary School, Harbor Lights Middle School and Bandon High School. Monetary contributions may be made payable to the VFWA Post 3440, Christmas Basket Program, P.O. Box 992, Bandon, OR, 97411, and donations for nonperishable food items may be left at the VFW Hall or call 541-294-4211 for pick-up. The baskets will be given out on Dec. 19.
To submit names for the Christmas baskets, to volunteer to put the baskets together or for more information, call Auxiliary secretary Deborah Kelley at 541-294-4211.