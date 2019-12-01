{{featured_button_text}}
VFW Christmas Basket program underway

Former VFW Christmas Basket coordinator Joye Olson is pictured with bags full of groceries to complete a holiday meal during the 2017 program. This year, Deborah Kelley with the VFW is the coordinator.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — The annual Bandon Christmas Basket program is again underway.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 and Auxiliary are gathering donations of canned and nonperishable food items and monetary contributions. The baskets include a food voucher for McKay's, potatoes and other items to complete a holiday meal.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Boxes for contributions are placed at Ocean Crest Elementary School, Harbor Lights Middle School and Bandon High School. Monetary contributions may be made payable to the VFWA Post 3440, Christmas Basket Program, P.O. Box 992, Bandon, OR, 97411, and donations for nonperishable food items may be left at the VFW Hall or call 541-294-4211 for pick-up. The baskets will be given out on Dec. 19. 

To submit names for the Christmas baskets, to volunteer to put the baskets together or for more information, call Auxiliary secretary Deborah Kelley at 541-294-4211. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0