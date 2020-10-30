NORTH BEND — The foot traffic has been slower than normal, but the quality is as good as ever in the annual veterans craft show at Pony Village Mall.
The show, which continues through Nov. 14, is in a vacant storefront across from the Joann Fabrics in the mall, includes 45 vendors— all veterans or family members. The displays include a variety of woodwork, paintings, pictures, needlecraft and more.
“The quality ranges from pretty good to phenomenal — to be honest,” said Barry Marcov, who sells woodworking in a joint display with his wife, Renee, who sells pictures.
The annual show serves a couple of purposes, both as a fundraiser for the artists and as a chance for the veterans from all branches of the military to get together.
“A lot of the vets make friends here,” Marcov said. “They can talk about common issues. We have vets who suffer from (post-traumatic stress disorder). It gives them a chance to talk with people with similar issues.
“It’s nice to be able to talk with people who have been through what we’ve been through.”
And there’s a great variety of people to talk with.
The artists range in age from over 90 to a pair of teen-agers (one’s dad is a veteran) who display a wide collection of military uniforms and supplies they have collected from a number of different eras.
“They display it because they find it very interesting — and they are extremely knowledgeable,” Marcov said.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, there aren’t as many people in the mall as most years. Also, fewer of the vendors stay on site, said Gevon White, who helps coordinate the event with her husband Terry — they also display a variety of needlework items they create together.
“This year, especially, not a lot of the vendors are staying,” said Gevon, who has been part of the show for all 10 years of its existence.
That doesn’t make it any less popular among the veterans, she said.
“Everyone just loves doing this show,” she said.
One veteran sitting in front of his work this week was Troy Asbury, who is 84 and served in the Army.
Asbury specializes in woodwork, including log truck lamps and various toys.
“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “If it makes a kid happy, it makes me happy.”
One of the 90-year-old vendors is renowned local painter Tony Adams, who has sensational scenes of animals and Native Americans.
Another is Gerald Windsor, who was an aviation engineer in the Army and works with wood — his favorite piece is of geese landing in water.
Windsor also creates a seal animal puzzle of small individual pieces he forms with a scroll saw. They include a tiny crab and other pieces carefully crafted from a variety of wood types.
“I have a little pile of wood on the floor and I pick a piece of wood I like and make the pieces,” Windsor said, adding that the puzzle, which comes with the solution, was designed by his son, Tim.
Near Windsor is Navy veteran Robert, who burns designs in wood with a pyrography tool. His wife, Pat, crochets shawls.
Derek Alix, another Navy veteran, builds birdhouses and picture frames, while his wife of 63 years, Janice, makes purses and quilts and is among a number of crafters this year who are making facemasks.
Across the room, Navy veteran Mike Holiman sells wood boxes he has built.
“I like making boxes,” Holiman said. “Not that I’m good at it — I’m getting better at it.”
He has been coming to the show for five or six years.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful for the veterans and their families,” he said.
Robert Wilson and his wife Sandy, both former Marines, display a wide variety of wood vehicles he has made, ranging from military types — tanks, transports and ambulances — to logging vehicles to recreational vehicles.
“Just about everything you see has been made form a picture,” he said.
Some of the vehicles also serve as banks. His favorite is a excavator with moving parts.
He’s made more than normal this year because he and Sandy weren’t able to do their regular work as camp park hosts for the Oregon State Parks Department for part of the year when campgrounds were closed.
“I enjoy it,” he said of the woodworking. “It’s fun.”
Among the visitors to the craft show Wednesday was Simon Alonzo, the marketing manager for the mall.
“I’m excited,” he said. “This is an event they’ve done for many years.
“They just put in a lot of time and effort. They’re all so passionate about what they do — it’s neat to see.”
The mall provides the space for the craft show for free.
“We’re just happy they chose us to host it,” Alonzo said.
And they are happy the mall welcomes them each year.
“I love this,” said Marylou Howland, a 70-year-old former Army map maker.
Howland displays a variety of items, many Christmas themed, including beaded pictures, needlework, folded books and crosses made from matchsticks. Her favorite works, she said, are dreamcatchers.
As much as she loves creating, she also loves the social aspect of the event, talking with the other vendors.
“There’s a story behind every one of us,” she said.
Among the more unique displays is a collection of artwork drawn by soldiers on the canvas bunks they slept in during wars.
Craig Spotts, a Navy veteran, said he has collected some 150 of the canvases over the years. His wife, Corinne, sells shell art, including wreaths and little plant holders for succulents.
Spotts hopes people come by in the next few weeks to see the work of his fellow veterans.
“It’s really good stuff,” he said. “There’s a lot of Christmas presents down here.”
