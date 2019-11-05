BANDON —The Bandon Historical Society Museum is honoring veterans on Saturday of Veterans Day weekend. A special “Veterans Day Military Exhibit” will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bandon museum. The day will feature speakers and special indoor and outdoor exhibits of military collections.
Admission is free courtesy of Edgewaters restaurant, Eichelberger & Co. Real Estate, and Bandon American Legion Post 26. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Dr. Jason Bell will give a talk at 11 a.m. about “Medics in the Middle East.” Instructor Dave Hankwitz will explain how to wear the Air Force fighter pilot gear on display in the museum.
In addition to the museum’s permanent military collection, additional museum material will be put on display and private military collections will be on exhibit. Replica and restored military vehicles will be in the parking lot.
Museum board member Rick Hinojosa is the organizer of the Veterans Day event and is the museum’s specialist on military collections.
Working in collaboration with the Bandon Veterans Memorial Committee, the museum is building an information base and a photo collection to record the service of area veterans.
“If you served in the military and consider Bandon to be part of your life story, we would like to add you to our records,” said Hinojosa. “And we would like families to record the service of Bandon veterans who have passed on.”
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and U.S. Highway 101. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.