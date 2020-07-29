Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The bushes at Valentine Blueberries are still loaded with berries, as are the other blueberry farms are in the South Coast area.

However, this is the last weekend to get the berries at Valentine's. The U-pick farm will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., located at 86997 Sydnam Lane, 12 miles south of Bandon off U.S. Highway 101, 541-253-1104.

Look for a story on local U-pick farms in Saturday's World.

