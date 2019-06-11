LANGLOIS - Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21, at the Langlois Community Church, 94284 Main St., Langlois.
Roar! Vacation Bible School is a fun-filled week with engaging Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, snacks and more for all children ages 4 through entering 8th grade. Students entering 6-8 grades will participate in a separate class designed just for them.
This epic African adventure engages the whole herd. At Roar, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life, according to organizers.
Lunch is available each day for a small charge. The whole family is invited at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, for music, pictures, skits, snacks and more. An offering will be collected each day to support My Father's House orphanage in India.
To register, visit: www.vbspro.events/p/langlois or call 541-348-2301.