BANDON — Cascade Wireless, located in the Bandon Shopping Center at 33 Michigan Ave. SE, has remodeled its store with a sporty new look.
Co-owner James Nosack said he's been in the process of having all 10 locations of Cascade Wireless remodeled and Bandon's is the second to last one to be completed.
"We're really excited about that," said Nosack, who lives east of Eugene. Nosack co-owns the store with Steve Gillespie, who lives in Bend.
Cascade Wireless is an approved agent for US Cellular phone products and services. He and Gillespie opened their first store eight years ago in Bend and the Bandon store opened six years ago. The nearest store to Bandon is located in Brookings. In addition to the Oregon stores, others are located in Washington and northern California.
A ribbon cutting was held recently at the Bandon store to celebrate its remodel, hosted by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
"We liked introducing our new vibe to the community by partnering with the Chamber," Nosack said. "We've partnering with the Chamber whenever we've have a chance over the years and we appreciate their help. We've really enjoyed being a part of the community and want people to know we're a small local business."
Thomas said US Cellular has done a good job of building their network, especially along the coast.
"They are committed to building solid networks in rural areas," she said. "We're really proud of our product."
The Bandon Cascade Wireless/US Cellular has three employees: store manager Katy Londagin and sales associates Paloma Sinay and Trish Hundhausen. Thomas is marketing manager for five of Nosack and Gillespie's stores.
One activity all the employees look forward to is the annual Bus Jam, an event that benefits local children and families. Toys and food are now being collected at the store and the event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in front of the store, with cookies, coffee and hot chocolate and a live radio feed by KDOCK Radio, main sponsor of the Bus Jam. A Bandon School District bus will be stationed in the parking lot for people to "stuff" with new toys and children's clothing and non-perishable food.
Cascade Wireless also is involved in other activities that make a positive impact in the community throughout the year.
Hours at the store are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, those interested can stop by or call 541-329-0692.