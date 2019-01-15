BANDON - The University Women of Bandon group will hold its annual meeting from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Pastries and Pizza, 490 Highway 101 in Bandon.
Current members can stop in and pay their dues, which go to the group's scholarship fund.
There will be a discussion of the annual dinner that University Women put on for graduating Bandon High School senior girls.
Any women interested in finding out more about the organization are invited to attend.
For more information, contact Sharon Hennick at 541-297-5555.