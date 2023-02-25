University Women of Bandon and Bandon Toastmasters Club #158 are co-sponsoring an event for graduating Bandon High School girls Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m. at the barn in Bandon City Park.
The theme is, “Your Career. What will you do?” Medicine? Don’t Know? Nursing? Beautician?
University Women of Bandon always has encouraged higher education, whether it be community college or university, internship, trade school, beauty school, etc. Yearly dues for University Women of Bandon are $35 with many women adding an additional donation. All money collected is directly given to scholarships.
To give two $1,000 scholarships this year as was given last year, the women are short $450. If you want to help, make your check payable to University Women of Bandon. Mail to Cindy Gant, Treasurer, P. O. Box 1587, Bandon, Oregon 97411
Wilson’s Market is catering the event.
University Women of Bandon encourages women new to Bandon to attend. For further information, please call Cindy at (541) 404-6385. The women are pleased to have Bandon Toastmasters Club #158 co-sponsor this event. To join Toastmasters membership, please call Richard Taylor (707) 599-5471 to come in person or on Zoom. Toastmasters meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday (excluding holidays) in the Barn, Bandon City Park.
