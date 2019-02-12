EUGENE - Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 2,003 UO students qualified for the honor for fall term 2018.
A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.
The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.
Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 18,927.
South Coast students named to the UO dean's include:
Bandon
Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, junior, Educational Foundations
Brookings
Savannah Paige Goetze, sophomore, Exploring
Russell Austin Nickels, senior, Human Physiology
Coos Bay
Kcy Thomas Tavernier, senior, Psychology
Coquille
Sarah Cydney Geddry, junior, Linguistics
North Bend
Amie M Brecheisen, sophomore, Music Education
Bryce Mark Hadley, sophomore, Business Administration
Briaunna Renee Holladay, freshman, Psychology
Bailey Richard Ouderkirk, senior, Business Administration
Sixes
Nathan David Malamud, freshman, Spatial Data Science & Technology