University of Oregon

EUGENE - Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 2,003 UO students qualified for the honor for fall term 2018.

A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.

The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.

Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 18,927.

South Coast students named to the UO dean's include: 

Bandon

Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, junior, Educational Foundations 

Brookings

Savannah Paige Goetze, sophomore, Exploring 

Russell Austin Nickels, senior, Human Physiology 

Coos Bay

Kcy Thomas Tavernier, senior, Psychology

Coquille

Sarah Cydney Geddry, junior, Linguistics 

North Bend

Amie M Brecheisen, sophomore, Music Education

Bryce Mark Hadley, sophomore, Business Administration 

Briaunna Renee Holladay, freshman, Psychology 

Bailey Richard Ouderkirk, senior, Business Administration

Sixes

Nathan David Malamud, freshman, Spatial Data Science & Technology 

