Christmas Eve Candle Lighting Service
BANDON - Unity of Bandon will be providing the opportunity to experience the Christmas story on a deeply personal level during a Christmas Eve Candle Lighting service at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 24.
The Christmas story will be shared through readings, spiritual interpretation and song. Candles will be lit for the prophets, Joseph and Mary, the shepherds and angels, the wise men and guiding star and the Christ child in the manger.
The symbolism and meaning of these characters in people's lives will be shared. Participants will also be lighting individual candles to remind them of the light that is born in them during this special season and that each one of us is a "light of the world." Unity of Bandon is located one mile south of 11th Street on U.S. Highway 101. Call 541-347-4696 for more information.
World Peace Meditation
BANDON - The Annual World Peace Meditation will be commemorated in the wee hours of the morning at 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the Unity of Bandon Church.
The World Healing peace meditation was initiated by John and Jan Randolph-Price in 1986 and has been continued as an annual time of prayer and meditation by millions of people of all faiths worldwide. It is believed that if enough people join together to think and pray about peace and harmony, this will become reality for the planet. This vigil for peace and world healing occurs at 12 noon, Greenwich Mean Time, which translates to 4 a.m. Pacific time. This meditation is open to the community.
This event will be facilitated by Rev. Robin Haruna, Unity of Bandon's minister and includes a candle lighting service for world religions.
“This is a unique time for people of the South Coast of Oregon to focus on peace and planetary healing. From our small community, we can focus our peaceful energy and prayers for the spread of peace and harmony around the world," Haruna said.
All are welcome to attend. Due to the early hour, dress is casual. For more information call 541-347-4696.
'Burning Bowl Service' offered at Unity
BANDON - Unity of Bandon will mark the passage of 2018 with a "Burning Bowl" service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. As 2018 completes its cycle and the new year begins, it is a time to let go of old beliefs, attitudes, and experiences that no longer serve the highest purpose, and open the way for fresh new insights and inspiration.
Fire is symbolic of the purification process and participants will be given the opportunity to write down what they wish to release and then burn the paper on which they write these things. Through this process, unwanted and limiting attitudes and behavior patterns such as fear, guilt, regret and unforgiveness can be released to create space for new blessings.
Unity of Bandon is located one mile south of 11th Street on U.S. Highway 101. All are welcome to attend. Call 541-347-4696 for more information.
'White Stone Service' offered at Unity
BANDON - Unity of Bandon will be celebrating the arrival of the New Year with a "White Stone Service" at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
This service is based on the ancient practice of prisoners being given a white stone when they were released from captivity. Participants will be given the opportunity to write "a letter to God" focusing on their intentions and dreams for the coming year. This letter will be held in prayer at Unity of Bandon over the next 12 months and then returned to the participant next December.
The white stone is significant in Scripture in that a person who has overcome or conquered something is given a white stone on which to mark the new beginning. This is a very positive and meaningful way to begin the New Year with a fresh start and all are welcome to attend.
Unity is located one mile south of 11th Street on U.S. Highway 101. More information may be obtained by calling 541-347-4696.