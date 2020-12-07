Pacific Community Church and the Coos County Child Evangelism Fellowship are hosting what they are calling the “Ultimate Christmas Party” on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Bandon Barn/Community Center in Bandon City Park.
Children ages 4 to 13 are invited to join in the free event, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will sing, learn Bible lessons, create crafts and play games. Snacks will be provided.
For more information, call Pacific Community Church at 541-347-2256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In