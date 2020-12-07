Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Pacific Community Church and the Coos County Child Evangelism Fellowship are hosting what they are calling the “Ultimate Christmas Party” on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Bandon Barn/Community Center in Bandon City Park.

Children ages 4 to 13 are invited to join in the free event, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants will sing, learn Bible lessons, create crafts and play games. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, call Pacific Community Church at 541-347-2256.

0
0
0
0
2

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments