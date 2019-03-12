SOUTH COAST — After being closed for almost two weeks, U.S. Highway 101 is open again at milepost 344.
A press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation on Saturday, Feb. 9, stated that the Hooskanaden Slide was repaired enough to open a single lane on a gravel road surface. Flaggers are conducting traffic control and motorists should expect delays, the release said.
Crews from Tidewater Contractors will be on site to maintain the gravel surface and keep the road open. They will be trying to widen that lane out and get two lanes open, but at slower speeds. ODOT will also be working on putting together the longer term alignment repair. Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with caution through the work area.
Curry County Commissioner Court Boice said in a press release that he wanted to personally thank the emergency responders and congratulate the ODOT and Tidewater crews.
"In less than 13 days, they delivered 21,000 tons of rock to that infamous 1,100 foot section of the beautiful Curry coastline," Boice said. "There was something obviously sad in seeing the latest and worst-ever Oregon 101 slide separating our north and south county areas. In the last 10 years, I challenge anyone to name an Oregon city that has been hit harder than Brookings."
Boice said he'd be "spending significant time" lobbying for help and action from all at the local, state and federal levels.