BROOKINGS - U.S. Highway 101 remained closed Tuesday morning at MP 344, 12 miles north of Brookings.
Oregon Department of Transportation and contractors met Tuesday to come up with a plan to repair the slide area.
“Hopefully, we can get a single lane open under gravel later today,” said ODOT District Manager Darrin Neavoll on Tuesday. "But given the nature of the sunken grade that maybe wishful thinking.”
The slide, known by locals as the Hooskanadan Slide, abruptly shifted Monday and is a chronic trouble spot on U.S. Highway 101 on the southern Oregon Coast.
Nearby Carpenterville Highway is narrow and steep local roadway. It is closed to through traffic, including commercial trucks. Through traffic should use alternate state highway routes.