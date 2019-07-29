PORT ORFORD - The 17th annual celebration of Coast Guard Day is scheduled to take place at Port Orford Heads State Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Cape Blanco Heritage Society and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department sponsor the event.
As part of the tradition, the ceremonies will open with the presentation of colors by a Coast Guard color guard from the North Bend Coast Guard Station. Society president Steve Roemen will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Music will be provided by the group known as The Port Orford Heads. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and take advantage of the beautiful surroundings.
The Revenue Cutter Service was established on Aug. 4, 1790 and the Cape Blanco Heritage Society usually celebrates the birth date of the organization on the first Sunday in August. The Cutter Service saw action during the Civil War and was instrumental in the development of Alaska. This branch of service was active in environmental protection dating back to the 1822 Timber Act that tasked them with protecting government timber from poachers. In 1915 the Revenue Cutter Service and Lifesaving Service were merged into the U.S. Coast Guard as we know it today.
"Visit our museum at the Port Orford Heads before or during the concert and learn more about the history of this interesting area and enjoy the beautiful hiking trails with the wonderful ocean views," Roeman said.
The Port Orford Heads State Park is on the ocean side of U.S. Highway 101. Turn west on Ninth Street in Port Orford, near milepost 301, and then follow the road up the hill to where the road ends.