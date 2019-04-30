{{featured_button_text}}
Vessel safety checks

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free vessel safety checks throughout the spring and summer in various locations along the South Coast. Above, volunteers are pictured in Bandon on Memorial Day weekend, 2017.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

BANDON — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a free Vessel Safety Check at the Port of Bandon boat launch parking lot from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 25. No appointment is needed.

The examiners will certify the boat meets Oregon and U.S. Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a 2019 decal certifying compliance. The event is sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 51.

The Vessel Safety Checks are also available by appointment. For additional information and to make arrangements for a vessel safety check inspection, call for: Winchester Bay and Lakeside, 530-713-1811; Bandon 541-329-0396; North Bend, Coos Bay and Charleston, 541-267-6152, 541-888-6200.

National Safe Boating Week Is May 18-24. 

