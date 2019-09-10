COOS BAY — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an 8-hour boating safety education course Saturday, Oct. 12, in Charleston. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road and Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for any boat over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths.
The class is taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. This will be the last Boat Oregon class until October.
You have free articles remaining.
The cost of the course and materials is $15. Class will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Station located at 63450 Kingfisher Drive in the Charleston Marina.
Registration is required. To register for the class, call 541-267-6152.