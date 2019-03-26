BANDON – The campground and overnight facilities at Bullards Beach State Park will be closed Jan. 1, 2020 to March 9, 2020 for construction on the campground’s main sewer line. All overnight facilities will be closed, including the RV dump station, but the day-use area of the park will remain open.
“Our campers know that they can usually reserve sites up to nine months in advance of their stay,” said Nick Schoeppner, park manager. “That works out to April 1 this year, so we wanted to get the word out about the closure now.”
Schoeppner says the sewer line project will modernize the system and allow for more consistent sewer operation in the campground.
Campsites and other overnight facilities are able to be reserved in advance up to nine months before the first night of stay. For example, a campsite reservation for Jan. 1, 2020 can be made as early as April 1, 2019. A reservation made for Jan. 2, 2020 can be made as early as April 2, 2019, and so on.
At Bullards Beach in 2020, the construction project will make all sites unavailable for reservation until March 10 that year. Applying the nine-month advance reservation rule, a reservation for March 10, 2020 can be made as early as July 10, 2019.
KPFF, a construction contractor based in Portland, will perform the sewer work at the park.
Find more information about the park online at oregonstateparks.org or call the state parks info center at 800-551-6949.