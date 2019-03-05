BANDON - Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a transfusion of blood, and with less than 10 percent of eligible donors actually donating blood currently, there is a crisis-level shortage of blood in the U.S.
In response, there are two local American Red Cross blood drives scheduled for the upcoming week.
First, Bandon First Baptist Church will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, March 8, at the church's fellowship hall, 860 Second St. SE (U.S. Highway 101 on the hill across from South Coast Bicycles).
The historic church hosts Red Cross blood drives every other month. Signing up is simple and can be accomplished by calling the church at 541-347-2273 or by contacting the Red Cross directly at 1-800-RED-CROSS or on their website at www.RedCrossBlood.org.
The Bandon High School leadership class will also hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.
The blood drive will take place at the BHS gym, located directly across from Harbor Lights Middle School on Ninth Street SW. Walk-ins from the community are highly encouraged, or call the above number or visit the website to sign up for a specific time.
For more information, contact BHS leadership teacher Kevin Haan at 541-347-4413.