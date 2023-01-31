Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On January 24 at about 8:46 a.m., Bandon police officer Emma Owens observed a gray BMW SUV type vehicle, fail to obey a traffic control device and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kyle Vanalstine, 28, and Rebeca Aseere, 21. Deputy Michael Smith from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office advised Officer Owens he had probable cause for both Kyle and Rebeca’s arrest on the charges of Forgery I, Theft I and Criminal Conspiracy to commit a Felony.



0
0
0
0
1


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments