BANDON — Two people are dead and a woman is in custody following a shooting and stabbing that occurred early this morning at a residence just north of Bandon.
According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, this morning at approximately 6:36 a.m. a 911 call was received by the Coos County 911 Center in Coquille, where police learned that a male adult was reporting that he had been shot and stabbed.
The individual who reported that he had been attacked was identified as Michael Ray Lambert, 55.
Lambert had reportedly gone to a neighbor’s house to report his injuries. Lambert indicated that he had been attacked in his residence located at 88577 Weiss Estates, which is in the unincorporated area of the county just north of the city of Bandon.
Police and medical personnel responded to the neighbor's house, and Lambert was transported to Bay Area Hospital. He had emergency surgery and was in critical condition, but at 1:32 p.m. Lambert was pronounced dead from his injuries, Frasier said in the press release.
Police responded to Lambert's residence at 88577 Weiss Estates. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a female adult who had died by means of homicidal violence.
The female was identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Mae Moon. Frasier said authorities have not definitively ascertained her permanent residence at this time.
"We will not release a cause of death until after an autopsy has been performed," Frasier said.
Two other individuals (a male adult and a female adult) were located inside the residence and were being interviewed by police, with one as a suspect. Later in the afternoon, police arrested Ashley Margaret Webber, 33. Police believe Webber was staying at the Weiss Estates residence where the incident occurred.
Webber was lodged at the Coos County Jail and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Frasier wrote. She was one of the two adults found in the residence when police responded as a result of the 911 call.
The male adult that was found at the residence has been interviewed by the police and has been fully cooperative, Frasier added, though they are not releasing his name at this time.
"Our information is that he was not a resident of the home and had been visiting at the residence," Frasier wrote. "At this time we have no evidence indicating he was involved in the deaths of Mr. Lambert or Ms. Moon.
The Coos County Major Crime Team was activated to respond to and investigate the incident. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the matter. Currently, personnel from Coos Bay Police, North Bend Police, Oregon State Police, Bandon Police, Myrtle Point Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
