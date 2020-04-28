BROOKINGS — On Wednesday April 22, at about 11:04 a.m., the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer call through the Brookings Police Dispatch regarding a report of a physical dispute in progress at a residence on Court Street in Harbor. There were several subsequent 911 calls regarding the incident and a report of gunfire, according to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff deputies responded and stopped the suspect vehicle leaving that location while another deputy contacted the victim. Two subjects were arrested in connection with the reported domestic conflict where one shot was allegedly fired from a handgun. Deputies arrived within minutes of 911 calls coming from the victim’s residence and neighbors.
Twenty-three year old Joshua Hall and 24-year-old Nellie Stevens-Gaither, both of Harbor, were arrested when leaving the scene and transported to the Curry County Jail. Hall was lodged on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree assault and four counts of recklessly endangering related to a physical assault and intentionally firing a weapon toward others. Stevens-Gaither was lodged on third-degree assault and pointing a firearm at another.
Additional interviews and further investigation is ongoing. Charges may change or be added based on the outcome of the investigation by Curry County deputies and detectives assigned to the case. All information has been forwarded to the Curry County District Attorney.
