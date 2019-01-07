BANDON - An inspiring and informative short film and discussion will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Wild Rivers Land Trust and Shoreline Education for Awareness partner to bring this event for people to explore the interrelationship of river and ocean ecology and the impact on the environment. How does it work, what is happening, what is being done and what can people do to make a difference are some of the issues to be discussed.
The community of Bandon showed a tremendous interest in presentations providing information and education about environmental concerns in 2018. This leads into 2019 with new opportunities, new presentations and new partnerships. Participation makes all the difference as time unfolds.
For more information, call 541-347-3221 and ask for Sara Michael.