BANDON - The eighth grade class at Harbor Lights Middle School will hold its annual "Triple Threat" fundraiser with a can drive, car wash and bake sale.
The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, with the car wash and can drive in the parking lot of Napa Auto Parts and the bake sale in the breezeway of McKay's Market.
All proceeds are for the Bandon High School Class of 2023 as they celebrate their transition from middle school to high school.
"Please join us in celebrating our youth and don't forget to tell your family and friends," said one of the event's organizers.