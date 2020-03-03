BANDON -- The Almich family will hold a "Tribute to Dan Almich" at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Sprague Community Theater. Almich died on Feb. 9 at the age of 86.
Almich, who co-founded the youth theater New Artists Productions with his wife Anita, spent thousands of hours, with Anita and their son Daniel, working with youths to present quality theater productions that were enjoyed by the entire South Coast community.
As a member of the Bandon Lions Club, Almich, along with fellow Lion Ray Kelley and others, spearheaded the idea of a community performing arts center, and planned, fund-raised and help build the Sprague Community Theater, which was completed in 2000.
The memorial tribute will be moderated by his son Michael Almich. The family is planning an uplifting event filled with wonderful memories and great music.
The public is invited, but seating is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In