NORTH BEND – The largest was $20,000, the smallest just $1,110. Whatever the size, each of the 49 grants awarded by the Coquille Tribal Community Fund this year will improve life in a local community.
Grantees and local dignitaries gathered at The Mill Casino-Hotel on Friday, March 1, to celebrate the work of the grantees and to see the awards presented. This year’s tribal fund grants totaled $266,762.50.
The fund, a leading source of charitable grants for South Coast nonprofits, has distributed more than $6.4 million since it was launched in 2001.
The fund’s largest 2019 grant was $20,000 to the Umpqua Community Health Center, to help buy a new ultrasound machine for expectant mothers. The machine will replace an obsolete model nearly three decades old.
The smallest 2019 grant was $1,110, awarded to the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church’s warming center project. Operating on a frugal budget, the church opens its doors to homeless people on nights when the temperature dips below freezing. The $1,110 will cover its costs for a whole year.
Money for the fund comes from a share of the tribe’s casino revenue. Each year an appointed board of tribal members and community leaders meets to review applications and decide on the awards.
The year’s board consisted of Coquille Tribal Council Secretary Linda Mecum; Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins; state Rep. Gary Leif; Chelsea Burns, Coquille Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors; Joe Benetti, mayor of Coos Bay; Jon Ivy, tribal member; and Scott LaFevre, tribal member.
The tribal fund’s next application cycle will begin Sept. 1. Learn more at www.coquilletribe.org, or call fund Administrator Jackie Chambers at 541-756-0904.
Here’s a list of 2019 grants:
• ACCESS, $5,000
• Bandon Historical Society Museum, $2,500
• Bandon Showcase Inc., $1,500
• Bear Cupboard, $7,500
• Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, $5,000
• Brookings Harbor Education Foundation Inc., $3,500
• Camp Myrtlewood, $10,000
• CASA of Lane County, $5,000
• Charleston Fishing Families, $5,000
• Charleston Food Bank, $5,000
• Chetco Activity Center, $5,000
• Community Presbyterian Church Warming Center (Lakeside), $1,110
• Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Myrtle Creek, $2,500
• Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon, $5,000
• Coos Art Museum, $3,500
• Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation, $5,000
• Coos Bay Seventh-day Adventist Food Pantry and Community Service, $5,000
• Coos County Friends of Public Health, $4,500
• Coos Watershed Association, $2,000
• Coquille Indian Tribe Community Health Center, $10,000
• Coquille Watershed Association, $3,525
• Curry County Historical Society, $1,500
• Florence Food Share, $3,000
• Friends of Coos County Animals Inc., $5,000
• Harmony United Methodist Church, $5,000
• HIV Alliance, $5,000
• Junction City Local Aid, $5,000
• Knights of Columbus Council 1261, $5,000
• La Clinica del Valle, $10,000
• Little Theatre on the Bay, $5,000
• Mapleton Food Share, $5,000
• Oregon Childrens' Foundation dba SMART Start Making A Reader Today, $5,000
• Oregon Coast Community Action – Court Appointed Special Advocates, $5,000
• Oregon Coast Community Action – South Coast Food Share (SCFS), $10,000
• Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, $3,000
• Peter Britt Gardens Music & Arts Festival Association, $2,000
• Rogue Retreat, $10,000
• Roots & Wings Community Preschool, $7,000
• ShelterCare, $5,000
• Smith and Bern VFW Post 6102, $10,000
• South Coast Clambake Music Festival, $3,000
• South Umpqua Historical Society, $5,000
• Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach Inc., $4,500
• Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, $7,000
• St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, $5,000
• Sumner Rural Fire Protection District, $6,128
• Triangle Food Box, $2,500
• Umpqua Community Health Center, $20,000
• Youth 71Five, $5,000