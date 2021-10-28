Did you know that Bandon has lost over 100 trees in City Park in just seven years? Storms and the aging of many of the trees are the culprits. With the assistance of many hands, we have the potential of creating a Tree-Mendous landscape. That’s why we need you. Get involved in planting trees for a lush and beautiful park.
Friends of Bandon Parks is hoping to buck that trend and will host tree-planting event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 13, at City Park.
Bring your family and join your community at the City Park Gazebo to plant your heritage trees. If you are new to our community, come meet people who care about trees in our parks and our city.
Trees are important to our environment. They provide oxygen, improve air quality and support wildlife. And they make us feel good.
Sponsors of the event are city of Bandon, Stillwater Natives Nursery, Friends of Bandon Parks and Samantha Stanger, who is the tree donor.
For information, contact info@friendsofbandonparks.org
