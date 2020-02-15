BROOKINGS — A man was arrested on charges of trespassing after Curry County officials began a cleanup of a transient camp along the Chetco River.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Curry County Sheriff's Office assisted Curry County code enforcement officers and the Curry County Road Department with the cleanup and removal of garbage and waste from a transient camp on county owned property located at the corner of South Bank Chetco and the access to Lower Harbor Road in Harbor, according to a press release from Curry County Sheriff John Ward,
Code enforcement officers had made contact with transients at that location several weeks prior, posted notices at the property and asked them to clean up the property and vacate., the release said.
At about noon on Feb. 12, sheriff deputies arrived at the camp to make sure it was clear so code enforcement officers and the road department could start the cleanup. Deputies contacted known transient 49-year-old Garry Roberts Jr. The press release said Roberts was asked several times to leave and he refused to cooperate with law enforcement so was arrested on charges of trespassing and depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway. Roberts was transported to the Curry County Jail and cited and released the next day.
The Curry County Road Department started the cleanup and by the end of the second day, they hauled seven dump truck loads of garbage to the dump. Each load of trash and debris cost an average of $600 to dump. Crew members doing the cleanup said there were hundreds of rats that ran out into the brush from all the garbage at the site. Crew members also cut down some trees and brush in order to get to all the trash.
"Code enforcement and the road department did an outstanding job on getting the mess cleaned up and they expect to continue with our transient dump sites," Ward said in the release.