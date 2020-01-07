{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Education STOCK

BANDON — Toastmasters International's Bandon club will hold an open house from 4-5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Pacific View Assisted Living Facility's third floor library, 1000 Sixth St. West on Bandon's South Jetty. Everyone is invited to come find out about the organization.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Its mission is to make effective communication a worldwide reality. Through its member clubs, Toastmasters helps men and women learn the art of speaking, listening and thinking — vital skills that promote self-actualization, enhance leadership potential, foster human understanding and contribute to the betterment of mankind.

Toastmasters gives people the skills and confidence needed to effectively express themselves in any situation. Whether a professional, student, stay-at-home parent or retiree, Toastmaster is the most efficient, enjoyable and affordable way of gaining great communication skills.

For more information, contact Sharon Hennick at 541-297-5555 or Eva at 541-297-1363.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0