What grows beneath oceans, rivers and other waterways? Do mermaids and mermen tend gardens of kelp, sea stars and anemone? Rivers and estuaries are also home to underwater plants and creatures.
Artists are invited to create visual stories and renderings of underwater inhabitants of all kinds, mythical or real, on their boardwalk boards. They are encouraged to feature local waterway biomes, but don’t have to.
People needing ideas to spark their imagination can visit the aquarium and touch tanks in the Marine Life Center in Charleston, located at 63466 Boat Basin Road. Or they can take hikes with friends in the tidepools during low tides and low wave conditions.
People always can learn about marine life and habitats on the internet, including:
Seaweeds such as sea lettuce, rockweed, Turkish towel, sea palms, dulse and giant kelp;
Marine invertebrates like limpets, chitons, anemones, barnacles, urchins, mussels, clams, jelly fish, crab, corals, shrimp, tunicates and octopi;
Fish, including sharks, kelp greenling, culpin, Ling cod, salmon, flounders and various varieties of rockfish;
Plankton such as zooplankton, phytoplankton, diatoms, copepods, larvae and dinoflagellates.
Artwork must be original and be responsive to the theme and visual in character, using a medium affixed or fastened onto a “front” surface of the art panel. In past, successful examples have included painted oils, acrylics and watercolors, pen and ink drawings, engravings and woodburning, marquetry, mosaics and mixed media and collages. Artwork can be presented in either landscape or portrait orientation.
Artists should paint and seal the front, edges and back of their completed artwork because it will be exhibited outdoors, with exposure to sun, rain, moisture, wind and temperature swings. The corners will be drilled with holes to facilitate hanging for display.
Artists should clearly write their name, telephone number and title of their artwork on the back surface of their panel, with a weatherproof, permanent paint ink marker (Sharpie will fade), sealed against the elements.
The artwork will be exhibited from May 22 through Sept. 20 either on the Port of Bandon Boardwalk, the Bandon Paint Shop or in the Port of Bandon Picnic Shelter.
Awards will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Port of Bandon Boardwalk.
Prizes in the age groups over 18, 13-to 18 and under 13 will include $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $20 for third place. Two people’s choice awards of $50 also will be presented. All honorable mention winners will receive ribbons.
All of the prizewinning artworks will be retained, cleaned and honored at a public “Bravo Show” to run Oct. 1 through Dec. 11 at the Old Town Market Place located to the west of the boardwalk.
Curators reserve the right to decline acceptance of submitted artwork for any reason. The show is not a forum for political artwork.
Because the Port of Bandon Boardwalk is open to the public and cannot be patrolled and surveilled at all hours, exhibitors agree to release and hold the Port of Bandon and its employees and agents harmless for any loss or damages to artwork due to “wear and tear,” weather conditions, casualty event, theft, vandalism, civil commotion and the like.
Artists with questions can contact the show curators Shawn Tempesta by phone at 805-844-1056 or email at stempesta1@gmail.com or Ava Richey by phone at 541-297-6118 or email at yarnfarm@frontier.com.
