Southwestern Oregon Community College is thrilled to announce that student Jordyn Tippett has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. This accolade comes on the heels of her being selected for the All-Oregon Academic Team.
Having moved to Coos Bay four years ago, at Southwestern, Tippett has been heavily involved in college life. She's a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, serves as vice president of the TRIO Student Support Services Club, as well as being a peer mentor and tutor for the program. After graduating this spring, she will continue her education transferring to Western Oregon University where she will study psychology and business.
Tippett shares, “I aspire to become a counselor and provide comprehensive services to my rural community. My plan is to receive my degree in counseling, so I can create a new cohesive and alternative style to counseling. I want to be a strong professional and supportive matriarch to guide others to their best life.”
Southwestern offers many opportunities for students to excel through clubs and support groups. Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges, helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. For information on Phi Theta Kappa at Southwestern email amy.smith@socc.edu or nicole.freim@socc.edu.
TRIO Student Support Services is a federally funded program that provides select students with free academic support services designed to help them succeed in college and prepare for their next steps. For information on the benefits of the TRIO SSS program please visit www.socc.edu/trio or call 541-888-7419.
The All-Oregon Community College Academic Team, a part of the national All-State Community College Academic Team program, recognizes high achieving two-year college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Students are nominated for the All-Oregon Academic Team by their college administrators. Phi Theta Kappa – the community college honor society – along with community college presidents and community college state associations sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 38 participating states.
Selection as a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar is based on scores the student earns in the All-USA Academic Team competition. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizes 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.”
