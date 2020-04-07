CURRY COUNTY — Up until last week, Curry County had not had any positive cases of COVID-19. Then three were reported in the same day.
Late Sunday evening, Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward sent out a press release announcing that two Curry County residents had tests performed in Coos County that came back with positive results, and one person who tested at Curry General Hospital also tested positive for COVID-19.
It's not unusual for Curry County residents to have primary providers in Coos County, which explains why the two cases were tested in Coos County, explained Eric Gleason, public information officer for Coos Health and Wellness, during a regular press briefing Monday morning.
"It's actually very common for residents to come up to Coos County or across state lines in California for medical providers," Gleason said. "So it wasn't a surprise for someone to travel to Coos County, especially if they have a provider there."
While Gleason could not answer where the two people were tested, he did say healthcare workers were in full protective gear so it's unlikely there was any exposure to the coronavirus, especially because it was likely a brief encounter.
"They had already been isolating for quite a while at that point, so it was just a quick trip up to get swabbed and back," Gleason said.
When contacted by phone in Gold Beach on Monday, Ward said the three reported cases are not symptomatic now, but were when they were tested. When asked how long they may have been carrying the coronavirus, Ward said it's difficult to say.
"The testing they had done was through Quest Lab, a private lab and we don't get the results right away," Ward said. "I received the notification from Coos County."
The third person who tested positive drove to Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach and was tested after meeting the criteria of symptoms. That person is self-isolating and the case is unrelated to the other two, Ward said.
"Curry County Public Health has been in contact with all three individuals who are apparently symptom free at this time and will monitor them on a daily basis," Ward wrote in Sunday's press release.
Ward was unable to release the ages of the three who tested positive for coronavirus and is following the Oregon Health Authority's HIPPA guidelines of not releasing names or towns of residence.
"In all three cases, contact investigation has been done and is continuing," Ward added on Monday.
Contact investigation means every person the infected individual may have had contact with is notified that they may have been exposed and is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate for a period of days.
Ward said they knew Curry County would eventually have some COVID-19 cases, it was just a matter of time. Curry County just last month re-established a public health department after Curry Community Health transferred public health services back to the county on Feb. 28. Ward said they are still dealing with the infrastructure changes.
"We are just now starting to ramp up," she said.
There still have been no cases of COVID-19 in Coos County, though health officials agree it's just a matter of time before it arrives here as well.
"It is imperative that we all follow the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and the Governor’s guidelines about social distancing, protecting yourselves and staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
More information can be found on the Curry Public Health website at http://www.co.curry.or.us/ and on their Facebook page, as well as the Curry Office of Emergency Management at https://curryoem.com/.
