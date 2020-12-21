100 YEARS — 1920
Christmas tree demand big; Coos County has an abundance
Annually great numbers of the trees are used and some years large shipments have been sent from this locality to markets of big cities
The sale of Christmas trees each year is quite an industry in the United States as several millions of the trees are used during the holidays every year. Of course if one lives where he can go out and cut down a tree himself as can be done here, it is not necessary to buy, but most people must go to the market and purchase the tree.
Coos county supply
Gathering and selling of Christmas trees is a business which is necessarily limited to only certain localities and Coos County is one place where they can be secured in large numbers. The Douglas fir which can be found in all sizes makes a beautiful Christmas tree. This year it appears that no one is specializing in this business but often in the past Christmas trees have been sent out of this locality in large numbers. They can be shipped to San Francisco on steamers on top of a deckload of lumber and sell for sufficient to make very nice returns for the one who gathers them and are of course of a size which is in no other way marketable.
242,000,000 feet of lumber cut by Coos Bay mills in 1920
Production of plants of this locality has been large during past 12 months — veneer and shingle factories added to output of the lumber mills
The mills of Coos Bay alone, exclusive of the plants of the Coquille valley section, have manufactured during 1920 a grand total of over 242,000,000 feet of lumber in various forms. The lumber mills have cut according to the estimates given 235,070,000 feet and in addition a total of 7,000,000 feet has been cut into veneer or box shooks by three veneer plants
50 YEARS — 1970
Lee promoted to new police chief in NB
New North Bend police chief is Walter S. “Wally” Lee, 39, captain in the city’s police department since 1966, who has worked for North Bend the past seven years.
He fills the post formerly held by Tony Zarbano who was elected Coos County sheriff in November.
The appointment was announced Tuesday afternoon by City Administrator Jack Isadore. Lee is serving as acting police chief during the remainder of December while Zarbano is on two weeks vacation. He will assume full duties of police chief Jan. 1, Isadore said.
Lee told The World, “I am very gratified for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I lay a lot of credit to Chief Zarbano for his encouragement. The policies of the department will remain the same with the primary goal being service to the community.”
Offers of help come to Coos Head store
“I was still half asleep when the phone rang and a friend’s voice was telling me the store was a complete loss. I remember thinking that’s it. The store’s gone and that’s it.”
Bob Henderson ran the Coos Head Family Store. He was talking about Wednesday morning’s fire which flashed through the store, O’Sullivan’s Restaurant, and the Broadway hotel above, claiming a man’s life in the hotel.
“My first thought was about the 20 or so local artists and crafts people who had pottery, leather work, paintings and other craftswork in that store,” recalled Henderson. “I didn’t learn about the death until later.”
“It was depressing and hard to believe that the store was gone,” he added. “Radio station KYNG, and some students at both Marshfield and Southwestern Oregon Community College offered to stage benefit dances to help reopen the store.”
20 YEARS — 2000
Cycle shop turns into Santa’s workshop
With the numerous bicycles, skateboards and toys, the front lobby of Coos Cycle Supply looks like a mini version of Santa Claus’ workshop these days.
Walt and Sandy Evans, the owners of the store located at 995 S. Second St. in Coos Bay, have been collecting donations and toys for the past few weeks for the Andy Proctor Memorial Toy Run on Sunday. The toy run, sponsored by the South Coast ABATE chapter, will begin at 11 a.m. at Gino’s Pizza in North Bend.
“He was jumping up and down like a kid on Christmas morning when people began bringing money and toys in,” said Sandy, nodding at her husband who was leaning against the counter.
So far, the Evans have collected $1,385 in cash and have used it to purchase toys for the memorial run.
A majority of the money came from fishermen in Charleston, Walt said.
“These are people who wouldn’t have necessarily went out and bought toys to donate to the toy run,” Walt said. “But they gave us money to do that for them.”
Coquille takes two titles at Classic
Wrestling: Granger brothers each win weight classes for Red Devils
Some local wrestlers proved that they belong among the some of the best in the state.
The 18th annual Coast Classic, a 27-team tournament held at North Bend High School, wrapped up on Saturday as more than 500 wrestlers were narrowed down to 14 weight-bracket champions.
In the end, it was a battle of Class 4A powers to decide the highest team score. Crook County won two weight classes (125 and 140) in its way to first place in the team standings with 227 points. Newberg followed with three individual champions and 219.5 points, while Eagle Point finished with 188.5 points.
The top showing for a South Coast school was Coquille, which was led by the brother tandem of James and David Granger.
James, a freshman, took the 103-pound class with an impressive win in the championship — 10-2 against Luke Waetjen of Crook County.
Older brother David, a junior, added a second individual title at 119 pounds for the family minutes later with a pin against Roseburg’s John Peckham in 27 seconds. The elder Granger’s pin was by far the quickest, and just one of two, in the championship round.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
