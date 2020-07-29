BANDON - A major motion picture filmed in Bandon between April 22 and May 24, 2019 has been released to positive reviews.
"The Rental" is directed by actor Dave Franco, brother of actor James Franco, who made his directing debut with the suspenseful horror movie. "The Rental" stars Alison Brie (married to Dave Franco) and Dan Stevens, who star with Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.
The film was fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, which produced it, along with Franco’s Ramona Films. Franco and Joe Swanberg co-wrote the script, based on a story by Franco, Swanberg and Mike Demski.
There are also several local paid extras in the movie, including children and a local dog. Several people also worked as stand-ins, set assistants and other helpers, also paid. While here, the filming crew stayed at a Bandon vacation rentals, ate in local restaurants and were seen visiting shops and other venues. The movie was shot in Bandon in and around an expansive rental overlooking the ocean off Seven Devils Road and at locations in Portland.
"The Rental" is a decribed as character-driven horror thriller about two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.
The film was released on video-on-demand and in select theaters in the U.S. on July 24, by IFC Films. It received generally positive reviews from critics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film held its premiere at the Vineland drive-in theatre in City of Industry, Calif. on June 18.
It was featured at the Pony Village Cinema last weekend for a special showing.
The film made an estimated $130,000 from 251 theaters in its first day, and $420,871 over the weekend, topping the box office. It also was the top-rented film on Apple TV and other streaming services, becoming the second film to ever top both the box office and rental charts, according to online sources.
Franco has voiced his interest in a sequel, saying: "It was the intention from the beginning to leave the ending ambiguous enough that we carry on the story if given a chance... I have a very strong idea for what I would want to do with a sequel."
Franco’s most recent credits as an actor are "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "The Disaster Artist." Brie starred in the latter film as well as "Glow" and "The Post" and Stevens, of Downton Abbey fame, is coming off "Legion" and "Beauty and the Beast," while Vand’s credits include "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" and "Argo" and White’s include "Shameless" and "Homecoming."
