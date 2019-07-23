NEWPORT - Calan Taylor makes no bones about his working class upbringing, and his background has a quintessential Northwest flavor.
A Bandon High School teacher who is also a seafarer, Taylor follows a time-honored tradition from the days of the early salmon trollers — working patiently with the young minds of Bandon during the school year, then finding a physical outlet by salmon fishing on Alaska seiners in passages hung with gray summertime weather.
“It’s such a great mix when it works,” Taylor says during a break from duties aboard the 275-foot Research Vessel Atlantis with the OSU Plankton Lab and other research teams. “It feeds different parts of you.”
He sees his role as an NSF-sponsored Research Experience Teacher through practical eyes. The program puts educators elbows-deep in science with the hope they will return to their students with experiences and messaging that connect students and inspire participation.
“So many coastal kids don’t realize the job opportunities available in the merchant marine,” says Taylor, who teaches high school physics, chemistry and applied science. “Three months on, three off, getting to see a lot of the world and making more than a teacher does. I can see a lot of kids making a career of some of the things I’ve seen here.”
“I’m trying to look at all of this through the eyes of kids who come from a background like I did — lower middle class. I think there are a lot of hidden opportunities.”
It’s still dark on deck. The science team studying the ocean’s lower food web has just finished troubleshooting a camera sled which is towed behind the ship to capture images of plankton. A miscalculation of the machine’s depth has caused it to become lodged in a block, and things have moved into the practical realm fast.
Taylor has noticed it is easy for students to make the mistake of thinking the theoretical side of science is all there is. Then life lobs the curveball, and real learning begins.
“A lot of students don’t realize there is an applied side, like these people out here turning wrenches do,” he says. “One of the goods things about this is seeing things fail, like this, no matter how well you set up in the lab. Things are going to happen and you’re going to have to fix it on the fly.”